Corteva Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2020 Results and Provides Update on 2020 Guidance

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) ("Corteva" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2020.

2Q 2020 Results Overview



Net Sales EPS Income from Cont.

Ops. (After Tax) GAAP $5.2 B $1.01 $766 M vs. 2Q 2019 (7)% +60% +59%



Organic Sales1 Operating EPS1 Operating EBITDA1 NON-GAAP $5.4 B $1.26 $1.2 B vs. 2Q 2019 (3)% (11)% (15)%

1H 2020 Results Overview



Net Sales EPS Income from Cont.

Ops. (After Tax) GAAP $9.1 B $1.37 $1.0 B vs. 1H 20192 +2% +78% +76%



Organic Sales1 Operating EPS1 Operating EBITDA1 NON-GAAP $9.4 B $1.85 $2.0 B vs. 1H 20192 +5% +6% +3%

1. Organic sales, Operating EPS, Pro Forma Operating EPS, Operating EBITDA and Pro Forma Operating EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See page 3 for further discussion. 2. First half 2019 GAAP information is on a pro forma basis and was determined in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. Non-GAAP measures for these periods are reconciled to the GAAP pro forma measure. 3. North America is defined as U.S. and Canada. EMEA is defined as Europe, Middle East and Africa. 4. Enlist E3™ soybeans are jointly developed by Dow AgroSciences and MS Technologies™ 5. Represents coverage of total North America market, including branded, competitors and licensees.

First Half 2020 Highlights

Reported net sales for first half 2020 were $9.1 billion , up 2% versus prior year, driven by volume and price improvement. Organic sales 1 grew 5%, with growth in each region.

, up 2% versus prior year, driven by volume and price improvement. Organic sales grew 5%, with growth in each region. Seed sales rose 6% on a reported basis and 8% on an organic 1 basis, with volume and price growth in every region – particularly in corn and soybean in North America .

basis, with volume and price growth in every region – particularly in corn and soybean in . Crop Protection sales declined 4% on a reported basis – and were up 1% on an organic 1 basis, as sales gains in EMEA 3 and Asia Pacific were muted by declines in Latin America and North America 3 .

basis, as sales gains in EMEA and were muted by declines in and . GAAP income and earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.0 billion and $1.37

per share, respectively.

and per share, respectively. Operating EBITDA 1 was $2.0 billion , up 3% versus prior year as price and volume gains in Seed, coupled with execution on synergies and productivity, more than offset currency headwinds and unfavorable geographic mix in Crop Protection.

was , up 3% versus prior year as price and volume gains in Seed, coupled with execution on synergies and productivity, more than offset currency headwinds and unfavorable geographic mix in Crop Protection. Merger cost synergies and productivity were approximately $130 million for the first half 2020 and remain on track to be $230 million for the full year.

Company Updates

Taking Focused Steps to Drive Productivity and Cost Competitiveness: The Company continues to deliver progress on its previously communicated productivity program, as well as synergies and the recently announced spending actions intended to deliver additional earnings improvements in 2020. These actions reflect targeted steps by Corteva to navigate near-term market volatility, while further strengthening its cash flow and financial resiliency.

The Company continues to deliver progress on its previously communicated productivity program, as well as synergies and the recently announced spending actions intended to deliver additional earnings improvements in 2020. These actions reflect targeted steps by Corteva to navigate near-term market volatility, while further strengthening its cash flow and financial resiliency. Reinforcing Operational Discipline and Effectiveness: In the second quarter, against the backdrop of COVID-19, the Company navigated a historic 500-year flood in Midland, Michigan near one of its Crop Protection manufacturing facilities. Since this time, the local operations teams have worked safely and diligently to restore all operations. Leveraging the strength of its flexible and resilient supply chain, the Company was able to minimize business impact.

In the second quarter, against the backdrop of COVID-19, the Company navigated a historic 500-year flood in near one of its Crop Protection manufacturing facilities. Since this time, the local operations teams have worked safely and diligently to restore all operations. Leveraging the strength of its flexible and resilient supply chain, the Company was able to minimize business impact. Strengthening Solid Liquidity Position: During the quarter, Corteva took a strategic step to further diversify its financing tools – strengthening its solid liquidity position. The Company launched a long-term debt offering in the form of bonds into the public markets, with $1 billion in notes that have been assigned ratings in line with the Company's long-term, issuer credit ratings of A-/A3/A (S&P/Moody's/Fitch).

During the quarter, Corteva took a strategic step to further diversify its financing tools – strengthening its solid liquidity position. The Company launched a long-term debt offering in the form of bonds into the public markets, with in notes that have been assigned ratings in line with the Company's long-term, issuer credit ratings of A-/A3/A (S&P/Moody's/Fitch). Implementing Ongoing Portfolio Actions to Drive Competitive Advantages: Corteva continues to take actions to optimize its portfolio to enable the Company to capitalize on growth opportunities and drive margin expansion. During the second quarter, Corteva acquired the stake of its previously consolidated JV partner in PhytoGen Seed Company, giving Corteva 100% ownership and reflecting its growing presence in the cottonseed market.

Corteva continues to take actions to optimize its portfolio to enable the Company to capitalize on growth opportunities and drive margin expansion. During the second quarter, Corteva acquired the stake of its previously consolidated JV partner in PhytoGen Seed Company, giving Corteva 100% ownership and reflecting its growing presence in the cottonseed market. Collaborating to Drive Technology Differentiation in Crop Protection: The Company announced a multi-year global agreement for the research, development and global commercialization of pheromone-based insect control solutions – and solutions to extend the life of plant-based insect control traits. This action reflects Corteva's continued commitment to growing its biologicals portfolio, while increasing technology differentiation and accelerating its competitive advantages across its Seed and Crop Protection business platforms.

The Company announced a multi-year global agreement for the research, development and global commercialization of pheromone-based insect control solutions – and solutions to extend the life of plant-based insect control traits. This action reflects Corteva's continued commitment to growing its biologicals portfolio, while increasing technology differentiation and accelerating its competitive advantages across its Seed and Crop Protection business platforms. Delivering Value for Customers in a Competitive Soybean Market: Despite a very competitive soybean market, Corteva continues to deliver solid progress on the accelerated ramp-up of Enlist E3 TM4 soybeans in North America . For 2020, the Company expects Enlist E3 to achieve penetration on up to 20% of U.S. soybean acres 5 – in line with prior estimates. Corteva also expects E3 to represent 17% of its own soybean lineup for the year – an increase over earlier estimates. In addition to its Enlist E3 technology, Corteva continues to provide superior product solutions, while capturing price for value.

Despite a very competitive soybean market, Corteva continues to deliver solid progress on the accelerated ramp-up of Enlist E3 soybeans in . For 2020, the Company expects Enlist E3 to achieve penetration on up to 20% of U.S. soybean acres – in line with prior estimates. Corteva also expects E3 to represent 17% of its own soybean lineup for the year – an increase over earlier estimates. In addition to its Enlist E3 technology, Corteva continues to provide superior product solutions, while capturing price for value. Executing Strategy to Enhance Market Presence in the Retail Channel: Corteva launched its global Brevant seed brand in the U.S. to be sold exclusively through retail, beginning in 2021. This action is expected to expand retail access to Corteva seed genetics, technology, and traits beyond its existing, comprehensive routes to market – providing greater choice and value for customers.

"Our results in the first half of 2020 highlight the strength of our global execution engine and our operational resilience in the face of historic market volatility. In the first half, we experienced sharp swings in commodity prices and foreign currency rates due to COVID-19, renewed trade and regulatory uncertainty, and new regulatory challenges. Amidst these external pressures, we delivered sales and earnings growth. We demonstrated strong price execution in Seed, supply chain flexibility, and solid market demand for our balanced and differentiated new product portfolios in both segments. Our results were strengthened by diligent efforts to further drive down costs, mitigate currency headwinds, and preserve cash. Further, our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong, supported by targeted actions taken in the quarter. I am especially proud of our teams around the world, executing with focus and integrity in a rapidly evolving landscape, to ensure continued support for our customers and communities."

"Looking ahead, we will increase value for stakeholders through continued progress on our strategic objectives – positioning ourselves well to continue growing our presence in key channels and markets. Our priorities in the second half of 2020 include accelerating productivity actions and supporting the launch of key innovations, such as our Enlist weed control system, that will enable our customers to drive their profitability," said James C. Collins, Jr., Corteva Chief Executive Officer.

Outlook

The Company continues to monitor near-term operating conditions to ensure business continuity in light of continued market volatility. At the time of this reporting, management expects operating EBITDA1 to be in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion for the full year 2020, with anticipated net sales growth of 1-2% for the same period. The Company's operating EPS1 range is expected to be between $1.25 and $1.45 per share.

Corteva is not able to reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to its most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty items outside of its control, such as significant items, without unreasonable effort. This outlook does not contemplate any operational disruptions, significant changes in customers' demand or ability to pay, or further acceleration of currency impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the Company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfils its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by their use of words like "guidance", "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "outlook," or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about Corteva's strategy for growth, product development, regulatory approval, market position, anticipated benefits of recent acquisitions, timing of anticipated benefits from restructuring actions, outcome of contingencies, such as litigation and environmental matters, expenditures, and financial results, as well as expected benefits from, the separation of Corteva from DowDuPont, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be accurate or realized. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Corteva's control. While the list of factors presented below is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Corteva's business, results of operations and financial condition. Some of the important factors that could cause Corteva's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include: (i) failure to successfully develop and commercialize Corteva's pipeline; (ii) effect of competition and consolidation in Corteva's industry; (iii) failure to obtain or maintain the necessary regulatory approvals for some Corteva's products; (iv) failure to enforce Corteva's intellectual property rights or defend against intellectual property claims asserted by others; (v) effect of competition from manufacturers of generic products; (vi) impact of Corteva's dependence on third parties with respect to certain of its raw materials or licenses and commercialization; (vii) costs of complying with evolving regulatory requirements and the effect of actual or alleged violations of environmental laws or permit requirements; (viii) effect of the degree of public understanding and acceptance or perceived public acceptance of Corteva's biotechnology and other agricultural products; (ix) effect of changes in agricultural and related policies of governments and international organizations; (x) effect of industrial espionage and other disruptions to Corteva's supply chain, information technology or network systems; (xi) competitor's establishment of an intermediary platform for distribution of Corteva's products; (xii) effect of volatility in Corteva's input costs; (xiii) failure to raise capital through the capital markets or short-term borrowings on terms acceptable to Corteva; (xiv) failure of Corteva's customers to pay their debts to Corteva, including customer financing programs; (xv) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the internal reorganizations taken by DowDuPont in connection with the spin-off of Corteva, including failure to benefit from significant cost synergies; (xvi) risks related to the indemnification obligations of legacy EID liabilities in connection with the separation of Corteva; (xvii) increases in pension and other post-employment benefit plan funding obligations; (xviii) effect of compliance with environmental laws and requirements and adverse judgments on litigation; (xix) risks related to Corteva's global operations; (xx) effect of climate change and unpredictable seasonal and weather factors; (xxi) effect of counterfeit products; (xxii) failure to effectively manage acquisitions, divestitures, alliances and other portfolio actions; (xxiii) risks related to non-cash charges from impairment of goodwill or intangibles assets; (xxiv) risks related to COVID-19; (xxv) risks related to oil and commodity markets; and (xxvi) other risks related to the Separation from DowDuPont. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Corteva is unable to currently identify or that Corteva does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Where, in any forward-looking statement, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of Corteva's management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. Corteva disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. A detailed discussion of some of the significant risks and uncertainties which may cause results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements or other estimates is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Corteva's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as modified by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Corteva Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information

In order to provide the most meaningful comparison of results of operations, supplemental unaudited pro forma financial information for the first half of 2019 has been included in this presentation. This presentation presents the pro forma results of Corteva, after giving effect to events that are (1) directly attributable to the merger of DuPont and Dow, debt retirement transactions related to paying off or retiring portions of Historical DuPont's existing debt liabilities, and the separation and distribution to DowDuPont stockholders of all the outstanding shares of Corteva common stock; (2) factually supportable and (3) with respect to the pro forma statements of income, expected to have a continuing impact on the consolidated results. Refer to Corteva's Form 10 registration statement filed on May 6, 2019, which can be found on the investors section of the Corteva website, for further details on the above transactions. The pro forma financial statements were prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X, and are presented for informational purposes only, and do not purport to represent what the results of operations would have been had the above actually occurred on the dates indicated, nor do they purport to project the results of operations for any future period or as of any future date.

Regulation G (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may include organic sales, organic growth (including by segment and region), operating EBITDA, pro forma operating EBITDA, operating EBITDA margin, pro forma operating EBITDA margin, operating earnings per share, pro forma operating earnings per share, base tax rate, and pro forma base tax rate. Management uses these measures internally for planning and forecasting, including allocating resources and evaluating incentive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year over year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures starting on page A-6 of the Financial Statement Schedules. For first quarter and prior year, these non-GAAP measures are being reconciled to a pro forma GAAP financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X. See Article 11 Pro Forma Combined Statements of Operations starting on page A-13 of the Financial Statement Schedules.

Corteva is not able to reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, as it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty items outside of the company's control, such as Significant Items, without unreasonable effort. For Significant items reported in the periods presented, refer to page A-6 of the Financial Statement Schedules. Beginning January 1, 2020, the company presents accelerated prepaid royalty amortization expense as a significant item. Accelerated prepaid royalty amortization represents the noncash charge associated with the recognition of upfront payments made to Monsanto in connection with the Company's non-exclusive license in the United States and Canada for Monsanto's Genuity® Roundup Ready 2 Yield® Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® herbicide tolerance traits. During the five-year ramp-up period of Enlist E3TM, Corteva is expected to significantly reduce the volume of products with the Roundup Ready 2 Yield® and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® herbicide tolerance traits beginning in 2021, with expected minimal use of the trait platform after the completion of the ramp-up.

Organic sales is defined as price and volume and excludes currency and portfolio impacts. Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (i.e., income from continuing operations before income taxes) before interest, depreciation, amortization, non-operating benefits , net and foreign exchange gains (losses), excluding the impact of significant items (including goodwill impairment charges). Non-operating benefits, net consists of non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) credits, tax indemnification adjustments, environmental remediation and legal costs associated with legacy businesses and sites of Historical DuPont. Tax indemnification adjustments relate to changes in indemnification balances, as a result of the application of the terms of the Tax Matters Agreement, between Corteva and Dow and/or DuPont that are recorded by the company as pre-tax income or expense. Operating EBITDA margin is defined as Operating EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. Operating earnings per share are defined as "Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items (including goodwill impairment charges), the after-tax impact of non-operating benefits, net, and the after-tax impact of amortization expense associated with intangible assets existing as of the Separation from DowDuPont. Although amortization of the Company's intangible assets is excluded from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangible assets that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in amortization of additional intangible assets. Base tax rate is defined as the effective tax rate excluding the impacts of foreign exchange gains (losses), non-operating benefits, net, amortization of intangibles as of the Separation from DowDuPont, and significant items (including goodwill impairment charges). The first half of 2019 is on a pro forma basis as discussed above in the paragraph 'Corteva Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information'.

