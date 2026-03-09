Corteva to Webcast Investor Days for Two New Companies

Seed business ("SpinCo") and Crop Protection business ("New Corteva") to showcase vision, innovation pipeline, growth strategies on September 15 at the New York Stock Exchange

INDIANAPOLIS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) announced today that on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, the company will host a live video webcast of its Investor Day, which will be divided into two parts: at 9:00 AM EDT, the company will introduce its seed and genetics business as a future standalone, public company ("SpinCo"). At 1:00 PM. EDT, New Corteva will introduce its future vision after the intended separation of SpinCo. Both Investor Days will include management presentations and a Q&A session.

To access the webcasts, registration will be made available on the Investor Events and Presentations page of the Corteva website. Materials related to these presentations will be posted at this same website location and replays of the webcasts will be made available on each company's website following the events until September 15, 2027.

About New Corteva

New Corteva is a global leader in crop protection, differentiated by its comprehensive portfolio of innovative and sustainable solutions, including a fast-growing biologicals platform. The company will build on a proven track record of operational excellence, supply chain optimization, and regulatory expertise to help farmers protect yields and improve returns. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

About SpinCo

SpinCo, Corteva's seed and genetics business, is a leading global company focused on advanced genetics, deploying cutting‑edge breeding technologies to deliver higher yield, improved sustainability, and stronger crop health for farmers worldwide. Built on a century‑long legacy of innovation and customer loyalty through the Pioneer® brand, SpinCo combines strong market leadership, financial strength, and an advantaged direct‑to‑farmer business model.

