Cortex Analytics Launched to Provide Greater Impact as Healthcare Analytics-as-a-Service

DENVER, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched from the best and brightest in healthcare analytics and intelligence, Mile High Healthcare Analytics announces its industry leading software is now Cortex Analytics and its consulting arm is now Mile High Healthcare Consulting. Together they continue to serve participants in government-regulated insurance programs: managed Medicaid, the ACA Marketplaces, Medicare-Advantage, and Accountable Care Organizations (ACO), but do so with more specificity and discipline driving greater efficiency, integration, connectivity, and impact.

Cortex Analytics (cortexanalytics.com) is now the premier healthcare software solution supporting population-based payment, alternative payment models, value-based payments, and primary care practice transformation, plus risk adjustment, payment integrity, quality, caregiver, home health, and social determinants analytics.

Mile High Healthcare Consulting (Milehighhealthcare.com) answers complex consulting questions regarding health care payment policy, data integrity and governance, data interoperability and the nexus between clinical and administrative data, alternative payment and value-based payment models, risk adjustment and its many nuances, quality measurement and improvement, HEDIS, Stars, physician documentation, provider education, and caregiver identification and engagement.

Richard Lieberman, Chief Data Scientist of both Cortex Analytics and Mile High Healthcare Consulting said:

Analytics and software in health care financing are at a crossroads- alternative payment model (APMs) results are mostly illusory with few tangible benefits in making health care delivery either cheaper or more efficient. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed extreme deficiencies in public health infrastructure, funding, and deployment capabilities, along with exposing the extreme reliance most providers have on a select set of high margin services such as elective procedures, inpatient admissions, and office visits. The idea of "cost containment" will continue to be thwarted by a unit price paradigm promoted by fee-for-service payment architectures and non-stop consolidation of providers into ever-larger, more powerful delivery systems. Cortex Analytics software products facilitate data-as-a-service and analytics-as-a-service to drive data integrity, value-based care, risk adjustment, quality, and provider reimbursement performance and opportunities in programs relying on population-based payments and/or global budgets."

