Cortex Announces Appointment of Dr. Matthew Lungren, Chief Data Science Officer for Microsoft Health & Life Sciences, to its Board of Directors

Dr. Lungren brings expertise translating cutting-edge AI technology into valuable healthcare applications

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortex, a medical technology company aiming to transform the diagnosis and treatment of atrial arrhythmias by providing insight into each individual patient's disease pathophysiology, today announced the addition of clinical AI expert Dr. Matthew Lungren to its board of directors. Lungren is Chief Data Science Officer for Microsoft Health & Life Sciences where he focuses on translating cutting-edge technology, including AI and cloud services, into innovative healthcare applications.

"Dr. Lungren is a leader in his field, operating at the intersection of artificial intelligence and practically impactful healthcare applications," said Cortex CEO Duke Rohlen. "He brings a complementary set of experiences, capabilities and relationships to the board that will help us maximize the value of our Electrographic Flow mapping capability designed with AI."

As a physician and clinical machine learning researcher, Dr. Lungren maintains a part-time clinical practice at UCSF while also continuing collaborative research and teaching roles as an adjunct professor at Stanford University. Prior to joining Microsoft, he was a clinical interventional radiologist and research faculty at Stanford University Medical School, where he co-founded and led the Stanford Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Imaging (AIMI) and then Principal for Clinical AI and Machine Learning at Amazon Web Services in World Wide Public Sector Healthcare, focusing on business development for clinical machine learning technologies in the public cloud. His scientific work has led to more than 150 publications, and he has served as co-founder and advisor for early-stage startups as well as large fortune-500 companies on healthcare AI technology development and go-to-market strategy.

"Cortex aims to leverage the latest in what's possible with multimodal AI in medtech to drive new technologies and impact patient outcomes," said Lungren. "I look forward to contributing to the company's efforts to improve patient outcomes through providing clear, personalized insight into the underlying drivers of atrial fibrillation."

About Cortex

Cortex aims to transform the diagnosis and treatment of atrial arrhythmias by providing insight into each individual patient's disease pathophysiology. The OptiMap™ System is a 510(k) cleared, Electrographic Flow™ mapping solution designed with AI, enabling physicians to See What Matters.

About Ajax Health

Ajax Health is a turnkey growth solution for commercial-stage medtech companies. The Ajax team draws on decades of experience as entrepreneurs, operators, and investors and provides capital, capability, curated strategy, and creative deal structuring to create value for its strategic partners by accelerating product portfolio development. Ajax Health is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and Austin.

