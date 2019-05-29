Cortex Launches 'Opportunities' With Goal of 1 Million Positive Clinical Outcomes by 2022

DRAPER, Utah, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortex (Cortex Health Inc.), a leading healthcare and post-acute software provider, has announced the launch of a new feature called "Opportunities" to its patient discharge calls, hospital alerts, and risk scoring platform. Opportunities prioritizes notifications to help skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies focus on which patients are at the greatest risk of readmission or in need of additional care.

Four potential opportunity categories - Clinical Outcomes, Patient Needs, Patient Satisfaction and Employee Satisfaction.

With new regulation changes, hospitals and post-acute providers are being tasked with improving patient care throughout the care continuum, including at-home recovery. Riley Adamson, CEO and Founder of Cortex stated, "When clinical concerns go unnoticed, it results in an unsatisfactory outcome for the facility either from patients being readmitted or having an overall decline of clinical care. With our proprietary real-time, patient data and third-party sources generating actionable Opportunities, care providers have vastly improved focus, response times, and network performance."

Based on Cortex's unique blend of data from patient follow-up calls from its large network of registered nurses, four potential opportunity categories have been identified - Clinical Outcomes, Patient Needs, Patient Satisfaction and Employee Satisfaction. With the focus being prior patients in need of additional service or current patients at-risk of readmission, Cortex also monitors patient satisfaction and highlights company and employee reviews.

"Opportunities really made it click for our team. It makes it so easy to see exactly what we need to focus on," says Dustin Delahoussaye, VP of Data Analytics at Nursing Specialties Home Health & Hospice. "In our first month, we assisted 12 patients that were in need of additional care."

Since the beta launch last month, over 2,300 positive Opportunities have been generated. The Opportunities dashboard augments the core healthcare software. "We are very ecstatic about the beta launch of Opportunities and happy to see all of the positive feedback from our clients. We know this system will be a gamechanger for hospitals and care facilities, helping them to identify opportunities when patients truly need more care," says Josh Albrechtsen, COO and Head of Product at Cortex. "Together with our clients, we are aiming to reach over 1,000,000 positive clinical outcomes by 2022, and I am very excited about us getting there."

To find out more about Cortex or how Opportunities work, please visit https://www.cortexhc.com.

About Cortex Health Inc:

Cortex is driven to assist post-acute providers in their mission to care for patients. Founded in 2015, Cortex was originally known for making follow-up calls to patients after discharge from the hospital. Since that time, Cortex has become a full-featured healthcare software platform for post-acute providers, sitting alongside the EHR to generate opportunities for positive outcomes.

