Corti Launches Next-Gen Assistant to Support the 81% of Clinicians Seeking Real-Time Feedback

According to a new YouGov study, 81% of U.S. doctors, physicians, and nurses who use AI rate real-time feedback as the most valuable potential application of AI in their work.

Corti Assistant meets this demand for the first-time, elevating AI assistance to the level of a seasoned colleague.

Corti's "supportive computing" foundation models, built for healthcare, have learned from more than 250,000 daily patient interactions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corti, the leading AI research and development company in healthcare, today unveiled live feedback for clinicians, made available through its new platform Corti Assistant . An innovative application that introduces the concept "supportive computing" to clinicians across the US and Europe, Corti Assistant is capable of reasoning from a patient interaction as it happens. Upgrading AI support to the knowledge level of a seasoned colleague, the new application provides immediate insights, interactive support and documentation, including notetaking and live written summaries.

Corti Assistant directly addresses the struggles that healthcare providers face today. New data from Corti, based on a survey of 500 healthcare professionals conducted in collaboration with YouGov, found that doctors and nurses in the U.S. who use AI in their role rate real-time feedback as the most valuable application of AI, with 81% reporting it as valuable, outpacing other uses such as medical imaging (71%) and ambient scribing (68%).

"We're not just creating another dictation tool," said Lars Maaløe, CTO and co-founder at Corti. "Corti Assistant transcends traditional scribing by offering streamable insights while ensuring doctors maintain complete control over patient care, all while getting paperwork done to the highest standard."

Live AI Support to Reduce Medical Errors

Approximately 400,000 hospitalized patients experience some preventable harm each year, with some estimating that adverse events cost the healthcare system $20 billion each year. Healthcare providers emphasized the need to use technology to help reduce medical errors in Corti's survey, with 42% of respondents indicating that they believe AI could make a significant impact in reducing errors. A majority of respondents (87%) also revealed that having real-time feedback could help to reduce medical errors.

"Healthcare is more than the seven-minute trivial visit, it's the cases you take home with you. Every doctor knows that moment of doubt behind closed doors – when you wish you had someone to turn to, someone to validate your thinking. This isn't about replacing human judgment; it's about ensuring no physician ever has to feel alone in those critical moments of care," says Frederik Brabant, MD, Chief Medical Strategy Officer at Corti.

Built on Corti's established foundation models, already trusted by software vendors, healthcare providers, and payors globally, Corti Assistant provides the following features to enable health systems to help reduce errors, including:

Streamable Medical Intelligence: processes, contextualizes and reasons medical conversations as they occur with immediate insights and suggestions.

Ambient Documentation: Automatically transcribes, summarizes, and codes interactions with minimal need for edits.

Quality Assurance: Identifies gaps in care, ensuring compliance with best practices and guidelines.

Interactive Dialogue: Allows clinicians to query the AI for insights or clarification during or after consultations.

Customizable Integration: Adapts to individual workflows and integrates seamlessly into existing electronic health record (EHR) systems.

Continuous learning: Memorization and suggested improvement based on user feedback

Providing Fast Value for Healthcare Leaders Worldwide

The release of Corti Assistant comes on the heels of Corti's recent momentum in the U.S. In October, the company announced a partnership with Tanner Health focused on transforming medical coding, with the potential to reduce administrative burdens by 80 percent.

Corti Assistant is now available for trial at assistant.corti.ai . Providers can sign up for a free 14-day trial period with no credit card required.

Survey Methodology

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 500 doctors, physicians or nurses in the USA. Fieldwork was undertaken between 6th - 12th November 2024. The survey was carried out online.

About Corti:

Founded in 2016 by Lars Maaløe and Andreas Cleve, Corti is a healthcare AI research company dedicated to developing a safe and effective Generative AI platform tailored to healthcare's unique needs. Having learned from more than 100 million patient interactions, Corti's AI minimizes paperwork and errors across the patient journey, offering expert guidance and support.

Corti's AI not only takes notes but also quality assures, journals, codes, nudges, prompts, and documents every patient interaction. This reduces the margin for error by up to 40 percent and administrative time by up to 80 percent. With significant research findings in speech processing, dialectic challenges, medical coding, and language understanding, Corti's artificial intelligence enhances real-time consultations across the entire patient journey across the United States and Europe.

For more information about Corti and Corti Assistant, visit www.corti.ai

