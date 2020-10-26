Cortica Appoints Erich Mounce As President And Chief Operating Officer

Mounce most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Development Officer of OneOncology, where he oversaw their growth from inception to caring for approximately 250,000 patients annually at 160 sites of care. Under his leadership, OneOncology has become a national leader in comprehensive cancer care and value-based payment models. He previously served as the CEO of West Cancer Center, where he transformed a large community oncology practice into a united, regional, multi-specialty cancer center in an academic and non-profit hospital environment. He also served as COO at Lakeside Healthcare, a Medicare Advantage Plan, and President/COO at Envision Hospital Corporation, an acute care hospital operator.

"We are incredibly excited to have Erich join our high-performing team of clinicians and operators," said Neil Hattangadi, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Cortica. "The clinical models Erich has built in oncology have many parallels to ours – care coordination across multiple disciplines, delivering quality outcomes over volumes, clinician and patient focus, and technology enablement. Erich is the right leader to take Cortica to the next level as we roll out our innovative, comprehensive model for autism nationally, continue clinical studies that advance the science of neurodevelopment, and develop novel care partnerships."

"Erich made incredible contributions to OneOncology and our partner practices, and he will be missed," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO of OneOncology. "Erich wore many hats at OneOncology – operations, development, and marketing – and in each role, he propelled OneOncology forward. Cortica is fortunate to have him on their team."

"I'm so excited to be joining the amazing, mission-driven team at Cortica," said Mounce. "Their innovative, comprehensive, neuroscience-based care model is one of a kind and I believe it represents a new standard of excellence in the field. As evidenced by Cortica's industry-leading Net Promoter Scores and my own experiences raising a child with special needs, I know their model is impactful to parents navigating a traditionally fragmented set of providers. I'm excited to bring my experiences in oncology, physician-led organizations, and payer relationships to Cortica to drive strong clinical outcomes, a great experience for families, and the well-being of Cortica's team members."

Cortica Inc. is a leading provider of advanced neurological therapies for children with autism, speech and language delays, sensory processing disorder, and other conditions that impact brain development. The company offers a comprehensive set of services through its integrated care model that incorporates therapies across neurophysiology, biochemistry, sensorimotor integration, communication, cognition, and behavior. Cortica delivers its services in-clinic, in-home, and via telehealth to empower families to achieve long-lasting, transformative results. Headquartered in San Diego, the company operates centers throughout California, serving families globally who are seeking more advanced treatment for developmental conditions. For more information, please visit www.corticacare.com.

