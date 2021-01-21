Cortica Appoints Jacki DeLanders as Head of Strategic Partnerships

DeLanders is an expert in value-based contracting and network management. She has a proven track record of building mutually beneficial partnerships between pediatric physicians and networks, integrated delivery systems, hospitals, and health plans. DeLanders will provide value to Cortica's partners through access, medical-behavioral-developmental care coordination, and utilization management.

Most recently, DeLanders was with Children's Hospital of Los Angeles (CHLA) as the executive director of health network where she helped transform their large primary care pediatric network. There, she successfully increased the contracted pediatric network membership by 90%, improved front-line processes such as access and wait times, and enhanced patient and physician experiences and survey scores. Before CHLA, she served as the administrative director of Providence Health Network in Los Angeles and was the vice president of health plan and provider contracting for Physicians Associates of the Greater San Gabriel Valley.

"Jacki will add extraordinary value to Cortica and our strategic partners," said Erich Mounce, the president and chief operating officer of Cortica. "We believe that her extensive experience with integrated delivery networks and value-based care will enable Cortica to lead much-needed change in the delivery of specialized care for children with autism and their families. Jacki is an ideal fit for us as we address the challenges of and opportunities for forming new, innovative, and successful strategic relationships nationwide."

Cortica Inc. is a leading provider of advanced neurological therapies for children with autism, speech and language delays, sensory processing disorder, and other conditions that impact brain development. The company offers a comprehensive set of services through its integrated care model that incorporates therapies across neurophysiology, biochemistry, sensorimotor integration, communication, cognition, and behavior. Cortica delivers its services in-clinic, in-home, and via telehealth to empower families to achieve long-lasting, transformative results. Headquartered in San Diego, the company operates centers throughout California, serving families globally who are seeking more advanced treatment for developmental conditions. For more information, please visit www.corticacare.com.

