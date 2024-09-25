Cortica Launches Whole-Child Autism Services in Greater Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Grand Opening Event to be Held October 16 at Cortica's Cary Center

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortica, the United States' leading physician-led, whole-child, value-based autism care company, has launched its first North Carolina center and announced its Cary Grand Opening event on October 16. The event will take place at 4000 Centregreen Way, Suite 180 in Cary, and will include center tours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., and a reception to follow.

"We're thrilled to welcome Raleigh-Durham families to Cortica and provide diagnostic, applied behavioral analysis, developmental therapy, medical, and counseling services, all under one roof," said Neil Hattangadi, CEO at Cortica, who will attend the Grand Opening. "At a time when many families in the community are waiting 12 to 18 months for services, we're able to provide immediate, comprehensive support for families and prevent early intervention delays."

There is currently no waitlist for diagnostic testing or other services at Cortica's Cary center, which provides care for children and adolescents up to age 17. The center includes treatment rooms for medical diagnostics and evaluations, along with welcoming indoor and outdoor therapy spaces to enhance functional skills and social-emotional development.

The Cary center's medical services are led by Dr. Rachel Hughes, a board-certified pediatrician with over 10 years of experience. Dr. Hughes graduated summa cum laude from North Carolina State University with a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry. She also holds a doctor of medicine degree from Duke University's School of Medicine, where she completed a pediatric residency.

Founded to fix the fragmented care journey families typically experience when they are forced to seek diagnoses and treatments from different providers, Cortica's integrated autism care model spans medical treatment, neurodiversity-affirming behavioral therapy, speech-language therapy, occupational therapy, parent training, and family counseling.

Cortica will launch its second North Carolina center, in Charlotte, on November 11.

"North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) estimates that over 65,000 people in the state are living with autism," stated Hattangadi. "We're honored to have an opportunity to improve outcomes for children with developmental differences and help families in Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte to thrive."

About Cortica, Inc.

Cortica designs and delivers life-changing care – one child, one family, one community at a time. Founded in 2017, Cortica now employs more than 2,200 experts, including pediatric neurologists, developmental pediatricians, epileptologists, pediatric nurse practitioners, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, board-certified behavior analysts, marriage and family therapists, and more. The company's Cortica Innovation Network conducts outcomes research, serves as a global leader in clinical trial recruitment, and has assembled the largest long and wide dataset in autism and neurodevelopment. Cortica will serve more than 25,000 children and their families this year. For more information, visit corticacare.com.

