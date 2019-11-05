Cortica Opens New Center for Autism and Other Neurodevelopmental Conditions in Carlsbad

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 6 children in the U.S. have at least one developmental condition including autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, cerebral palsy, learning disability, intellectual disability or another developmental delay.

"For five years, Cortica has been providing services to children with developmental conditions and their families in San Diego," said Walt Cooper, PhD, President of Cortica. "With the growing need for personalized care, we have seen an increase in the number of families seeking our services. Our new state-of-the-art center in Carlsbad will help us meet this need and ensure that families throughout San Diego County are receiving the highest quality of care."

Cortica's goal is to create a single integrated solution and therapeutic home for children with neurodevelopmental differences and their families. Starting with pediatric neurologists and pediatricians, Cortica's clinical team of experts creates customized treatment programs for children based on a child's neurobiology and developmental profile.

The new facility is more than 9,000 square feet and includes more than 20 rooms for medical evaluations, individual and family counseling, social groups, and therapies including behavior, speech-language, physical, occupational and music. The center also has a gym and access to outdoor space for sensorimotor therapies and other activities to enhance children's functional skills and social-emotional development.

"Our center is designed to allow us to move quickly and seamlessly from accurate diagnosis to comprehensive treatment from infancy through adolescence," said Beth Johnson, MD, FAAP, Medical Director, Cortica Carlsbad Center. "By identifying needs early in childhood, we are able to intervene early when a child's brain has the greatest ability to change, maximizing their likelihood of success."

Families interested in services should visit www.corticacare.com or call 760-539-5818.

About Cortica's Early Intervention Program

Cortica's Early Intervention Program enrolls children ages 18 months to 6 years. The program includes comprehensive diagnostic evaluations and multi-specialty therapy services to prepare children with autism or other developmental delays to access mainstream general education curricula by kindergarten. Cortica's clinic team of experts will identify the underlying causes of developmental differences and create customized treatment programs based on a child's neurobiology and developmental profile. Following the biomedical assessment, the team will develop goals in areas such as communication, socialization and behavior regulation. Enrolling early in a comprehensive program can make a positive difference in a child's developmental trajectory.

About Cortica, Inc.

Cortica Inc. is a leading provider of advanced neurological therapies for children with autism, speech and language delays, sensory processing disorder and other conditions that impact brain development. The company offers a comprehensive set of services through its integrated care model that incorporates therapies across neurophysiology, biochemistry, sensorimotor integration, communication, cognition and behavior. Cortica delivers its services in-clinic, in-home and via telehealth to empower families to achieve long-lasting, transformative results. Headquartered in San Diego, the company operates clinics in California serving families globally who are seeking more advanced treatment for developmental conditions. For more information, please visit www.corticacare.com.

