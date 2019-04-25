Cortica Opens New Center For Autism And Other Neurodevelopmental Conditions In Torrance

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 6 children in the U.S. has one or more developmental conditions including autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, cerebral palsy, learning disability, intellectual disability or other developmental delays.

"Our new center expands our services to the South Bay, where we are able to provide the highest quality of care to children and families in need," said Walt Cooper, PhD, President of Cortica. "We have a world-class clinical team in Torrance who are working together to develop customized programs that provide each child a unique path to reach their highest potential."

Cortica's goal is to create a single integrated solution and therapeutic home for children with neurodevelopmental differences and their families. The company offers an array of services and evidence-based treatments aimed to restore opportunities for independent living, higher education, career development and social relationships that allow children with developmental differences to live their best lives.

The new facility is more than 9,000 square feet and includes more than 20 rooms for medical evaluations, individual and family counseling, social groups, and therapies including behavior, speech-language, physical, occupational and music. The center also has a gym and access to outdoor space for sensorimotor therapies and other activities to enhance children's functional skills and social-emotional development.

"The center is designed to allow us to move quickly and seamlessly from accurate diagnosis to comprehensive treatment for children starting as early as 18 months," said Kevin Shapiro, MD, PhD, Pediatric Neurologist and Director of Research and Therapeutic Technologies at Cortica. "Early detection and intervention are critical when we aim to harness brain plasticity to promote positive outcomes in children with neurodevelopmental delays."

Families interested in services should visit www.corticacare.com or call 424-571-2618.

About Cortica's Early Intervention Program

Cortica's Early Intervention Program enrolls children ages 18 months to 6 years of age and includes comprehensive diagnostic evaluations and therapy services to prepare children with autism or other developmental delays to access mainstream general education curricula by kindergarten. The program integrates behavior, speech and language, occupational and music therapy. Enrolling early in a comprehensive program can make a positive difference in a child's developmental trajectory.

About Cortica Inc.

Cortica Inc. is a leading provider of advanced neurological therapies for children with autism, speech and language delays, sensory processing disorder and other conditions that impact brain development. The company offers a comprehensive set of services through its integrated care model that incorporates therapies across neurophysiology, biochemistry, sensorimotor integration, communication, cognition and behavior. Cortica delivers its services in-clinic, in-home and via telehealth to empower families to achieve long-lasting, transformative results. Headquartered in San Diego, the company operates clinics in California serving families globally who are seeking more advanced treatment for developmental conditions. For more information, please visit www.corticacare.com.

