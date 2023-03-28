Corticosteroids Therapy Global Market 2023 with Sumitomo, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi Dominating the $5+ Billion Market - Long-term Forecast to 2026 and 2032

DUBLIN, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corticosteroids Therapy Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global corticosteroids market is expected to grow from $4.85 billion in 2021 to $5.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The corticosteroid market is expected to reach $5.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Major players in the corticosteroids therapy market are Sumitomo, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla, LEO Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer and Zizhu Pharma.



The corticosteroids therapy market consists of sales of glucocorticoids, mineralocorticoids, cortisone, hydrocortisone, and prednisone.

Corticosteroids therapy refers to a treatment that is given in a variety of ways to stifle the immune system and reduce inflammation. Asthma is one of the disorders they are used to treat allergy symptoms like hay fever, and urticaria (hives). Corticosteroids, sometimes known as steroids, are a kind of anti-inflammatory medication.



North America was the largest region in the corticosteroids therapy market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the corticosteroids therapy market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of corticosteroids therapy are glucocorticoids and mineralocorticoids. Glucocorticoids are a type of corticosteroid hormone that is very effective at suppressing the immune system and reducing inflammation. The therapy is used for the treatment of skin allergies; rhuematology indications; endocrinology; acute respiratory diseases by hospitals; clinics; research institutes; and others.



The SARS-CoV outbreak research studies show that corticosteroids as adjunctive therapy may be beneficial to treating corona viruses if utilized in the early acute phase of infection. The use of corticosteroids during the treatment of coronaviruses has shown positive outcomes due to their ability to modulate the inflammatory response. Therefore, the corticosteroids market has experienced a surge in its growth.



The increasing prevalence of Skin related diseases and the rising incidences of rashes, dermatitis, itching, eczema, and psoriasis contributed to the growth of the corticosteroid market. According to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), each year in the US, at least 2 million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die due to such infections.

For instance, in November 2021, according to an article shared by Cleveland Clinic, a US-based non-profit academic medical center, Skin cancer strikes almost one in five persons at some point in their lives. Every day, 9,500 Americans receive a skin cancer diagnosis. Skin cancer affects 20% of Americans at some point in their lives. The increased prevalence of such disorders increased the demand for corticosteroids, driving the market.



The development of silicones for topical and transdermal drug delivery is one of the key trends in the corticosteroid therapy market. Silicone gel sheets are soft wound covers composed of cross-linked polymers reinforced with or bonded to mesh or fabric.

A new strategy to deliver drugs to the inner ear from dexamethasone (DXM)-loaded silicone implants and to evaluate the distribution of the drug in the cochlea with confocal microscopy and the development of a new device for local corticosteroids delivery into the oval window with an extended drug release of DXM to the inner ear is also seen in recent years.

Silicone gel sheeting is also an excellent treatment option for pediatric patients who may not be able to tolerate intralesional corticosteroid injection. Silicone-based pressure-sensitive adhesives for transdermal drug delivery have shown higher diffusivity and greater skin permeation rate. Silicones offer several advantages such as improved drug permeability, and high diffusivity and offer efficient function and performance to modern drug products.



The countries covered in the corticosteroids therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Corticosteroids Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Corticosteroids Therapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Corticosteroids Therapy Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Corticosteroids Therapy Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Corticosteroids Therapy Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Corticosteroids Therapy Market



5. Corticosteroids Therapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Corticosteroids Therapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Glucocorticoids

Mineralocorticoids

6.2. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Skin Allergies

Rhuematology Indications

Endocrinology

Acute Respiratory Diseases

Other Application

6.3. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Other End User

7. Corticosteroids Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yn6hsw

