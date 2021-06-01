Cortland and Bellhop Partner to Make Moving a Breeze

"We're going above and beyond to set the stage for an extraordinary resident experience that begins with a smooth move and a fresh start," said Karl Smith, director of resident experience for Cortland. "Working with Bellhop, one of the nation's best movers, gives our residents peace of mind and helps mitigate the frustration and stress that can make the moving process so unpleasant."

According to Bellhop, the Great Reshuffling has heavily impacted Sun Belt states, enabling people to work with more flexibility from home and move to cities with lower costs, more favorable weather and closer proximity to family. In the past year, moves to:

Austin have increased 151%

have increased 151% Phoenix have increased 106%

have increased 106% Charlotte have increased 104%

have increased 104% Atlanta have increased 80%

"Bellhop is thrilled to partner with Cortland on National Moving Day," said Doug Chunn, vice president of strategic partnerships. "We're both driven by a similar culture built on an obsession to improve the customer experience. Where Cortland provides a great place to live, Bellhop ensures you have a fantastic move-in day."

Moving day tips for those relocating to a new apartment include:

Take inventory. Before you start packing, take photos and videos of your belongings to avoid losing track of your items during the move.

Before you start packing, take photos and videos of your belongings to avoid losing track of your items during the move. Pack a survival kit. Include things like a phone charger, a change of clothes, toiletries, a tool kit and apartment walk-through documents. Be sure to keep it in an accessible place while moving.

Include things like a phone charger, a change of clothes, toiletries, a tool kit and apartment walk-through documents. Be sure to keep it in an accessible place while moving. Plan ahead. Make sure you have all the information you need from your apartment community manager about where to park, any reservations (e.g. elevator, loading dock, etc.), and what you need to provide on Day 1.

Make sure you have all the information you need from your apartment community manager about where to park, any reservations (e.g. elevator, loading dock, etc.), and what you need to provide on Day 1. Take a break. Remember to take care of yourself throughout this process – whether that means eating well and hydrating or meditating with some deep breaths to help relieve the stress.

Remember to take care of yourself throughout this process – whether that means eating well and hydrating or meditating with some deep breaths to help relieve the stress. Be flexible. During the summer, movers tend to book up quickly on weekends. If you can, opt for moving on a weekday instead.

During the summer, movers tend to book up quickly on weekends. If you can, opt for moving on a weekday instead. Ask for help. Whether that's hiring a moving service or asking for support from friends and family members, getting some help will reduce your stress level.

Emily Edkin recently used Bellhop when she moved to Cortland Bellevue in Nashville.

"The team was incredible," Edkin said. "They were so hardworking and barely stopped to take a breath. They accomplished my move in less time than estimated and were extremely polite. I will be recommending Bellhop to everyone I know. Just truly so impressed with the team of movers I was assigned. 100% rock stars!"

Through June, use promo code CORTLAND10 for 10% off a move with Bellhop into a Cortland apartment home.

About Cortland:

Cortland is a vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment, development and management company focused on delivering resident-centric, hospitality-driven apartment living experiences. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cortland manages and is invested in, directly or indirectly, nearly 200 apartment communities comprised of more than 65,000 homes in the U.S. with regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Orlando and Tampa. Cortland has significant experience in acquiring, developing, renovating, owning and operating multifamily communities leveraging the services of its construction, design, and property, asset and investment management affiliates. Internationally, Cortland operates a management and development platform in the UK.

Cortland is a National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 50 Owner and Manager, the Top Brand Performer for online reputation in 2020 (Reputation Score by reputation.com), and is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company (2020). For more information, please visit cortland.com.

About Bellhop:

Bellhop combines technology with a team of talented workers to arrange friendly, low-stress moving services in more than 70 cities throughout the United States. It began in 2011 as a simple solution for college students looking for help moving in and out of their dorms. After early success, the company expanded its services to include customers of all ages and homes of all sizes. Bellhop developed the nation's first tech-enabled platform, which streamlines the move-day process and ensures customers have the most qualified movers and drivers in their area. By pairing technology with best-in-class customer service, Bellhop is transforming the dated $18B moving industry, creating flexible work opportunities and changing the way Americans move from place to place. To date, Bellhop has moved nearly 300,000 customers. For more information or to book a move, visit www.bellhop.com.

SOURCE Cortland