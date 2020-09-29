Cortland Biomedical Closes 2020 Fiscal Year with Continued Investments for Increasing Medical Textile Innovation

CORTLAND, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During a year marked by unprecedented global challenges, Cortland Biomedical remained steadfast in its commitment to advance the possibilities for less invasive surgical procedures through the development of advanced medical textile constructions. The full-service medical textiles product development partner -- which provides access to a full- spectrum of engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities -- started the year by unveiling plans for a state-of-the-art facility strategically designed by textile engineers. Despite the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had, both locally and around the world, Cortland Biomedical remains on-track to complete the transition to the new facility in Q1 of FY2021 and has continued to expand its textile manufacturing capabilities through the addition of knitting, weaving, and high-carrier count braiding capabilities, in addition to its existing braiding capabilities.

Historically there has been a lack of communication between the medical and textile fields and a reluctance by textile manufacturers to disrupt the status quo. Cortland Biomedical is seeking to drive a shift in the industry by supporting practices conducive to true innovation. It's not just smaller fibers and thinner fabrics that are driving biomedical textile innovation. Cortland Biomedical has revisited the fundamentals of textile technology with design concepts that incorporate new methods of changing fabric density, pattern, and fiber orientation, resulting in products that get closer to biomimicry than ever before. The company hosted a customer appreciation event in Anaheim during MD&M West in February, and has since continued to evolve its businesses practices to maximize engagement and collaboration with customers while adhering to COVID-safe procedures.

"In the face of fear and uncertainty, it's more imperative than ever to continue to support the development of next-generation medical devices that can improve and even save lives," said John Greco, Vice President, Sales, Cortland Biomedical. "We're proud of our team for being able to maintain operations and provide timely responses while adapting to the personal and professional challenges created by the pandemic. Textiles are imperative for enabling lower profile, more biocompatible devices and it is important to all of us at Cortland to continue to meet the needs of our customers across the medical device community and ultimately the end-user patients despite these trying times."

The company has a long history of biomedical fabric development and offers a full range of services to create biomedical textiles for applications, including but not limited to orthopedics, cardiovascular, general surgery, sports medicine and robotic surgery. In FY2020, it expanded its textile post-processing capabilities with the addition of scouring, annealing, and laser cutting, as well as enhanced its analytical and biological laboratory capabilities. Cortland Biomedical ensures that the products it develops meet the design criteria established up-front by its customer by applying the expertise of its seasoned design and engineering team. It has continued to invest in engineering and sales to support its strong new product development pipeline across various market segments.

About Cortland Biomedical

Cortland Biomedical custom designs and manufactures high-performance biomedical textile structures leveraging years of experience in medical textile engineering methods including knitting, braiding and weaving. Its thoughtful design concepts challenge the status quo. Cortland Biomedical's unique combination of advanced equipment and technology, a seasoned medical textile-specific engineering team, and first-rate R&D capabilities allows it to tackle customers' complex challenges with the innovation and agility they expect and deserve. Its team can isolate properties to localized regions of fabrics in a way that simply isn't possible without the most modern textile forming equipment, and blend raw material properties and bio textile geometry to yield properties and performance characteristics previously unimagined. Learn more at cortlandbiomedical.com.

SOURCE Cortland Biomedical

Related Links

https://www.cortlandbiomedical.com/

