CORTLAND HIRES JUAN BUENO AS PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

ATLANTA, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortland, a vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development, and management company, announced today it has appointed Juan Bueno President of Operations to support the firm's operating platform. 

Juan Bueno, President of Operations at Cortland
In this newly created role, Bueno will oversee a variety of critical functions, including Operations and Facilities, Analytics, Revenue, Talent, Marketing, Communications, and Resident Experience. In partnership with these teams, he will lead Cortland's transformational pursuit of a modernized operations and service delivery platform that enables a consistent, personalized, high-quality customer and associate experience.

"I am thrilled to welcome Juan to lead the next step in Cortland's evolution and accelerate our commitment to providing a level of hospitality that creates an unrivaled living experience," CEO Steven DeFrancis said. "Given his significant experience in the consumer and real estate industries, we look forward to seeing the positive impact Juan will have on our company and our residents." 

Most recently, Bueno served as U.S. President for Avison Young, where he led the transformation of the firm's business approach and organizational structure, spearheaded corporate acquisitions to grow the company, and developed the company's 5-year strategic growth plan. Prior to that, Bueno was Vice President of Sales for Home Depot Pro, where he led more than 2,100 associates across the company's four business units (Multifamily, Renovator, Institutional, and Specialty Trades). He also spent more than 15 years in management consulting, including more than a decade with McKinsey & Company.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join this first-rate company and work with a market-leading group of professionals," Bueno said. "By leveraging the strength of a vertically integrated platform, our service-oriented culture and a clear focus on resident experience, Cortland is poised for continued growth in the coming years."

About Cortland:
Cortland is a vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development, and management company focused on delivering resident-centric, hospitality-driven apartment living experiences. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cortland manages and is invested in, directly or indirectly, over 250 apartment communities comprised of over 80,000 homes in the US with regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Orlando, and Tampa. Cortland has significant experience in acquiring, developing, renovating, owning, and operating multifamily communities, leveraging the services of its construction, design, and property, asset, and investment management affiliates. Internationally, Cortland maintains a management and development platform in the UK.

Cortland is a Top Property Management Brand for online reputation in 2022 (Reputation Score by reputation.com) and is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company (2022). For more information, please visit cortland.com

