Cortney Shegerian and Heather Conniff named 2023 Women of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal

News provided by

Shegerian Conniff

21 Jun, 2023, 13:05 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shegerian Conniff, an award winning Los-Angeles based employment law firm, announced its two co-founders, Heather Conniff and Cortney Shegerian, were recently recognized as 2023 Women of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Heather Conniff, partner and co-founder at Shegerian Conniff, was honored for her exceptional work in employment law. She has successfully represented clients in high-profile cases and is known for her relentless approach to advocating for workers' rights.

Cortney Shegerian, co-founder and partner at Shegerian Conniff, was recognized for her leadership and contributions to the legal industry. She has obtained millions for her clients in sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination, disability discrimination, wrongful termination cases, and more. She also serves as an esteemed speaker and volunteer in the Southern California community.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's Women of Influence list recognizes women who have made a significant impact in their industries and communities. The honorees were selected based on their accomplishments, leadership, and contributions to their respective fields. Ms. Shegerian and Ms. Conniff were recognized for their contributions in the attorney category.

Shegerian Conniff is a Los Angeles-based law firm that specializes in employment law. Winning millions for their clients throughout California, Shegerian Conniff is dedicated to fighting for the rights of workers who have experienced discrimination, harassment, retaliation, or other forms of workplace injustice.

Media Inquiries: For media inquiries, please contact Brendan Egan at [email protected]

SOURCE Shegerian Conniff

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.