Cortney Shegerian and Heather Conniff named 2023 Women of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shegerian Conniff, an award winning Los-Angeles based employment law firm, announced its two co-founders, Heather Conniff and Cortney Shegerian, were recently recognized as 2023 Women of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

Heather Conniff, partner and co-founder at Shegerian Conniff, was honored for her exceptional work in employment law. She has successfully represented clients in high-profile cases and is known for her relentless approach to advocating for workers' rights.

Cortney Shegerian, co-founder and partner at Shegerian Conniff, was recognized for her leadership and contributions to the legal industry. She has obtained millions for her clients in sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination, disability discrimination, wrongful termination cases, and more. She also serves as an esteemed speaker and volunteer in the Southern California community.

The Los Angeles Business Journal's Women of Influence list recognizes women who have made a significant impact in their industries and communities. The honorees were selected based on their accomplishments, leadership, and contributions to their respective fields. Ms. Shegerian and Ms. Conniff were recognized for their contributions in the attorney category.

Shegerian Conniff is a Los Angeles-based law firm that specializes in employment law. Winning millions for their clients throughout California, Shegerian Conniff is dedicated to fighting for the rights of workers who have experienced discrimination, harassment, retaliation, or other forms of workplace injustice.

