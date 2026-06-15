CorTrust Bank Selects Jack Henry to Provide for Local Communities with Competitive, Flexible Offerings

$1.5 billion-asset bank will utilize Jack Henry's trifecta of core, payments, and digital solutions to position for growth

MONETT, Mo., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that CorTrust Bank has selected Jack Henry to implement a flexible, open platform that will drive operational efficiency and support long-term growth. By improving efficiency and increasing assets per employee, the bank is positioned to reinvest in its local communities and be the financial provider of choice across every stage of customers' personal and business journeys.

Founded in 1930 in Mitchell, South Dakota, CorTrust Bank has $1.5 billion in assets, 37 locations, and over 250 employees across South Dakota and Minnesota. The bank's offering varies by market, from agricultural and retail banking in smaller communities to commercial-focused services in larger metro areas, including the Twin Cities.

As CorTrust Bank evaluated its long-term technology strategy, flexibility, integration capabilities, and customer experience were key priorities. Moving to Jack Henry's core processing platform will automate manual processes and streamline workflows, allowing employees to spend less time on operational tasks and more time serving customers. The Banno Digital Platform™ will deliver a more modern and customizable digital banking experience across both retail and business accounts. And, through Banno, JHA Card Processing Solutions™ (CPS) will unify debit and credit card services, creating a more consistent experience across channels and devices.

"We were seeing customers expect more personalized and connected banking experiences, and we knew we needed technology that would allow us keep pace," said Jack Hopkins, President and CEO of CorTrust Bank. "What stood out about Jack Henry was how seamlessly the platform works together. Everything from core to digital banking and card services is much more connected, creating a better experience for customers and allowing our employees to focus less on cumbersome work and more on serving our communities."

Jack Henry's open ecosystem, which offers integrations with more than 1,000 third-party fintechs, also played an important role in CorTrust Bank's decision. "Banking is evolving quickly, and no single provider can deliver every solution customers expect today," Hopkins added. "We wanted the flexibility to bring in the products and services that make the most sense for our customers and communities. Jack Henry's open and customizable approach really stood out compared to what we had experienced in the past."

"For nearly 100 years, CorTrust Bank has combined community banking values with a forward-looking approach to growth," said Jonathan Baltzell, President of Bank Solutions at Jack Henry. "Our platform gives the bank the flexibility, efficiency, and integration capabilities needed to continue evolving alongside customer expectations."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.