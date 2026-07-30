MCBANK Selects Jack Henry to Power Relationship-Driven Banking

Newly recapitalized Louisiana bank lays the technology foundation to meet the need for community bank access across the Gulf South

MONETT, Mo., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that MCBANK has selected Jack Henry to support its long-term growth strategy, build its commercial banking capabilities, and deliver modern banking experiences as it expands across the Gulf South.

Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, MCBANK entered a new chapter earlier this year following the merger of its holding company, MC Bancshares, with DMMS Purchaser, an investor group led by former IBERIABANK executives. Backed by more than $225 million in new capital, the bank is executing an ambitious growth strategy to build a regional commercial and private bank through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

To support this vision, MCBANK selected Jack Henry's modern core processing platform and a comprehensive suite of technology solutions, including the following:

The Banno Digital Platform™ will provide a seamless digital banking experience for commercial and retail clients.

Jack Henry's treasury management solutions will enable the bank to meet the needs of commercial clients of all sizes, from growing businesses to sophisticated commercial organizations.

Jack Henry™ Managed Secure Cloud acts as an extension of the bank's technology team, supplying the managed IT and cybersecurity expertise needed to support the bank as it scales.

"We're building a powerful alignment of talent, experience, and vision to fill the gap in this market for relationship-oriented banking," said Daryl Byrd, Chief Executive Officer of MC Bancshares. "Our technology plan is crucial to success, and our leadership has the experience working with Jack Henry to know that they are the right choice. We experienced firsthand how its solutions and people supported us through years of rapid growth and numerous acquisitions. Coming back, we were impressed by how the technology has evolved, while the level of service has remained the same. It's just what we need to grow MCBANK into a the regional leader of relationship banking."

Jack Henry's long-term technology plans also factored into MCBANK's decision. "We were impressed by Jack Henry's public cloud-native strategy," Byrd added. "It's a progressive approach that allows us to continually modernize with minimal disruption. We're excited about where the platform is headed."

"MCBANK has assembled a leadership team with a proven track record of changing the expectations of banking in their region," said Jonathan Baltzell, President of Bank Solutions at Jack Henry. "They have a clear vision for the future that they expect to scale quickly, and that vision requires technology that is competitive and can evolve with them. We're proud to provide the capabilities they need to grow, innovate, and deliver exceptional experiences for their clients."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.