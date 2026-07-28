Jack Henry Named a Best Company to Work For in U.S. News & World Report's 2026 - 2027 Ranking

Jack Henry stood out as one of the top companies to meet employee needs

MONETT, Mo., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) has been recognized as one of the 2026 – 2027 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report. This is the third consecutive year Jack Henry has earned this distinguished honor, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to creating a supportive workplace and delivering a meaningful experience to its associates.

"We're honored to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Company to Work For," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "For 50 years, we've worked to create a culture where associates feel they belong, are supported in their growth, and are proud of the impact they make. We know our success as a company is directly tied to the success of our employees, which is why we remain committed to doing right by our people. This recognition is a testament to the culture we've built together and to the associates whose talent, dedication, and passion continue to drive Jack Henry forward."

To determine the 2026 – 2027 Best Companies to Work For, U.S. News and World Report analyzed a variety of factors, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"The 2026-2027 job market is rapidly shifting the way employers, employees, and job seekers think about work, and subsequently, workplace culture," said U.S. News Vice President of Careers Carly Chase. "The list spotlights companies that scored high on multiple metrics that promote a positive work environment and everyday employee experience."

U.S. News considered private companies that have at least 1,000 employees and more than $500 million in annual revenue, as defined by ZoomInfo, and the 5,000 largest publicly traded companies by market cap. All companies considered were required to have at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2021-2025.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at jackhenry.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.