CORU, Ireland's multi-profession health and social care regulator, launches Thentia Cloud

The deployment of Thentia Cloud by CORU signifies a notable advancement in regulatory innovation and excellence throughout Ireland.

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a leading innovator in regulatory technology, announced today that Ireland's multi-profession health and social care regulator, CORU, has begun using Thentia Cloud.

Continue Reading
Thentia's end-to-end SaaS platform that digitizes essential regulatory functions is set to enhance CORU's technological capabilities for regulated health and social care professions in Ireland. This advancement promises to elevate efficiency, accessibility, and compliance to new heights. Social Care Workers lead the way as the initial beneficiaries of CORU's implementation of Thentia Cloud, with other professions poised to follow suit soon.

Based in Dublin, CORU protects the public by promoting the highest standards of professional conduct, education, training, and competence through the statutory registration of health and social care professionals. CORU currently regulates 13 professions, with five more due to progress to opening registers.

"We take immense pride in partnering with a leading regulator in Ireland," says Thentia's CEO, Julian Cardarelli. "Collaborating with such a profoundly professional team, unified by shared core values, has been a pleasure and a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to high standards. Together, we are forging new paths in health and social care regulation, ensuring the best possible outcomes for Ireland's regulated professionals and the public alike."

CORU will use Thentia's comprehensive suite of capabilities, noteworthy for its inclusion of its Recognition of International Qualifications feature, which allows for a smoother processing of applications from any jurisdiction for applicants who completed their professional qualifications outside Ireland. In Europe, this has long been a priority for regulators as they comply with EU laws and directives designed to enable qualified professionals to register and practice in their chosen professions.

For CORU, this feature serves as an improved solution to a longstanding challenge faced by healthcare organizations throughout Europe, enabling them to achieve considerable time and cost savings in the process. "The capacity to adeptly tailor specific platform capabilities to meet the diverse needs of specific jurisdictions is just one way that Thentia delivers discernable value to regulatory entities on a global scale," says Cardarelli.

"CORU is committed to protecting the public by upholding the highest regulatory standards for Ireland's health and social care professionals," says Margaret Hynds O'Flanagan, CEO and Registrar, CORU. "Thentia will play a critical role in helping us meet that commitment by delivering the enterprise-level functionality we need today, while evolving with us as we scale over time to meet our future legislative and operational needs. Thentia also stood out for how easily it integrates with other solutions, its robust analytics capabilities, and the deep regulatory expertise of its team."

About Thentia

Thoughtfully built for regulators, by regulators, Thentia is driving regulatory transformation for hundreds of regulators and regulatory agencies worldwide with a platform that manages the full spectrum of regulatory processes. Hosted on the Google Cloud Platform, Thentia Cloud empowers regulators to transcend the constraints of legacy processes, custom-built solutions, and disparate applications, setting new standards in efficiency and effectiveness. For more information, visit thentia.com.

