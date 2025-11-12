Corundum Neuroscience Invests in NextSense to Support Commercialization of Smartbuds

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corundum Neuroscience (CNS), the neuroscience venture builder and fund announced today they have participated in a Series A funding round for NextSense, a leader in wearable EEG technology helping consumers optimize brain health and sleep through Smartbuds. The investment will support NextSense's next phase of growth as it prepares to bring its clinically-accurate in-ear EEG earbuds to market in Q4 2025.

"We are always looking for cutting-edge neuroscience solutions that improve brain health, making NextSense a perfect addition to our portfolio," said Itsik Francis, PhD, Managing Partner, Business Development at Corundum Neuroscience. "We are excited to support the NextSense team to bring clinical-grade EEG monitoring to consumers, enabling them to better understand and improve their sleep."

NextSense's Smartbuds aim to deliver accurate sleep tracking while helping users unlock deeper, more restorative rest through auditory stimulation shown to boost slow-wave sleep by as much as 50% among early users. The buds use clinical-grade EEG technology to assess sleep stage and depth empowering users to better understand their sleep.

"We're excited to partner with Corundum Neuroscience as we continue our work to democratize brain health. Their proven experience working with innovative neuroscience companies makes them an invaluable partner in launching Smartbuds to consumers everywhere," said Jonathan Berent, Founder & CEO of NextSense.

About Corundum Neuroscience

Corundum Neuroscience is a venture builder and fund advancing transformative neuroscience solutions from lab-to-life. The Corundum Neuroscience team combines deep domain expertise with a track-record of venture-building success to accelerate neuroscience solutions across the entire innovation lifecycle. Taking a long-term investment approach, Corundum Neuroscience helps researchers, entrepreneurs and startups develop life-changing solutions that target specific disease areas and outcomes to enhance people's health, longevity and quality of life. Founded by former Joy Ventures executives, Corundum Neuroscience launched in September 2023, and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

For company updates and information, follow Corundum Neuroscience on LinkedIn or visit: https://cnsfund.com .

About NextSense

Based in Mountain View, CA, NextSense is redefining consumer wellness with the world's first EEG earbuds. After years of research and clinical validation, the company created Smartbuds: a comfortable, everyday wearable that helps people sleep better, focus longer, and recharge more effectively. NextSense combines neuroscience and design to make brain health simple, accessible, and actionable.

