Corus Appoints Three New Members to Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced today the appointment of three new independent members to its Board of Directors, effective March 3, 2020.

Joining the Board are Alex Carloss, Stephanie Coyles and Sameer Deen. These appointments bring Corus' total board membership to 12.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a high impact group of individuals to our Board of Directors," said Heather Shaw, Corus' Executive Chair of the Board. "They each bring decades of leadership and experience in key areas of opportunity for Corus. Their appointments increase the diversity, knowledge and experience of our Board."

"This is an exciting new chapter for Corus as we pursue the many opportunities we see before us," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These new members of the Board all bring a distinctive and diverse set of skills and experiences that will benefit the entire team at Corus as we continue to invest to position our organization for the future."

The new members of the Corus Entertainment Inc. Board of Directors are:

Alex Carloss - is a Principal at N3TWORK Inc., a premier mobile games, media and technology company. Carloss has spent more than 25 years with best-in-class media and technology businesses. Early in his career, he held marketing posts at The Walt Disney Company, WarnerMedia, LLC, Electronic Arts Inc. and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. At ViacomCBS' Paramount Pictures Corp., he launched and grew the studio's digital distribution division. From 2011-2019, he worked for Google, building up YouTube's original programming and partnerships businesses across Entertainment, Sports, News, Family and Gaming verticals, leading initiatives that accelerated YouTube's ecosystem of creators, enterprises, brands and fans around the world.

Stephanie Coyles – is a corporate director, serving as a director of Sun Life Financial Inc., as well as Metro Inc. Coyles brings more than 25 years of experience in advanced analytics, digital transformation and marketing across a diverse set of North American retail and consumer-facing companies with a deep understanding of the digital world and how technology is changing consumer and media business models. Coyles was Chief Strategic Officer at LoyaltyOne, Co. from 2008 to 2012 and, prior to that, concluded her consulting career of 18 years as a partner at McKinsey & Company where she served clients in the area of advanced analytics, loyalty, consumer marketing and retail.

Sameer Deen – is Chief Digital Officer at Univision Communications Inc. and a seasoned executive with extensive experience in digital content and corporate strategy. Deen is responsible for establishing and leading the worldwide digital strategy as Univision reaches new audiences by enhancing the user experience across digital and mobile portfolios, expanding digital offerings and maximizing digital-linear TV integration. Prior to this, Deen spent nine years working with Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) in a variety of senior positions starting in Corporate Development before broadening his remit to include digital as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Multiplatform Distribution and Strategy where he led digital video distribution efforts.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

