CORUS APPOINTS TWO NEW MEMBERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced today the appointment of two new independent members to its Board of Directors, effective March 7, 2022.

Joining the Board are Charmaine Crooks and Margaret O'Brien. These appointments bring Corus' total board membership to 12.

"We are thrilled to welcome these two talented individuals to our Board of Directors," said Heather Shaw, Executive Chair of the Board, Corus Entertainment. "Both women bring a wealth of knowledge and experience which complement our future growth objectives and further reflect our increased commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at Corus."

"These two new board members join an experienced and skilled Board whose support and contributions have been critical to Corus in the establishment and disciplined execution of our strategic plan and its priorities," said Doug Murphy, President and CEO, Corus Entertainment. "These appointments bring unique skills, expertise and new external perspectives as we build for Corus' future growth."

The new members of the Corus Entertainment Board of Directors are:

Charmaine Crooks is a five time Olympian, entrepreneur and community leader with over 20 years of governance experience as a corporate director serving on several national and international non-profit and public Boards. Crooks is skilled in areas of marketing, promotions, events and strategy with experience 'in front of and behind the camera' in the media industry.

Crooks is a respected contributor to the international business community. Based in Vancouver, Crooks founded NGU Consultants Inc., a global consultancy and management firm with over 25 years of experience providing strategic cross-functional advisory services including digital initiatives to a broad range of corporate and mission-driven organizations around the world.

Crooks is a Member of the Order of Canada (CM) and was recognized in 2018 as one of Canada's Most Powerful Top 100 by the Women's Executive Network (WXN).

Margaret O'Brien is an entertainment industry veteran with over 20 years as a senior executive in both corporate and operating roles. O'Brien has orchestrated a series of major growth initiatives, including $6 billion in successful corporate acquisitions and strategic investments, buy and sell side, across television, family and brands, film, digital and music, in Canada, the US and the UK.

O'Brien previously held several progressive positions at Entertainment One (eOne), most recently as Chief Corporate Development and Administration Officer. O'Brien currently offers consulting services to the entertainment industry, specializing in corporate development, operations, and mergers and acquisitions.

O'Brien has been recognized for her work in the film and television industry and was awarded the 2015 Crystal Award for Outstanding Achievement in Business from WIFT-T, as well as The Globe and Mail's "Women who matter in English Canada as film and TV content creators and decision makers" 2013 Power List.

O'Brien is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Western Ontario.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.