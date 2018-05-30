Corus Entertainment and Bell Media Agree to Terminate Share Purchase Agreement for Historia and Séries+

TORONTO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) ("Corus Entertainment") today announced that Corus Entertainment and Bell Media Inc. ("Bell Media") have agreed to terminate their Share Purchase Agreement for French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+.

As announced on May 28, 2018, the Commissioner of Competition did not approve the sale by Corus Entertainment of these channels to Bell Media.