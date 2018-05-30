Corus Entertainment and Bell Media Agree to Terminate Share Purchase Agreement for Historia and Séries+

TORONTO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) ("Corus Entertainment") today announced that Corus Entertainment and Bell Media Inc. ("Bell Media") have agreed to terminate their Share Purchase Agreement for French-language specialty channels Historia and Séries+.
As announced on May 28, 2018, the Commissioner of Competition did not approve the sale by Corus Entertainment of these channels to Bell Media.
Corus Entertainment will continue to own and operate Historia and Séries+ and also remains an active contributor to the Quebec broadcast and production community with Global Montreal, Télétoon and La chaîne Disney, as well as Toon Boom, its animation software company.
Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corus-entertainment-and-bell-media-agree-to-terminate-share-purchase-agreement-for-historia-and-series-300656911.html
SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.
