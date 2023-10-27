CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

News provided by

Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

27 Oct, 2023, 06:00 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) announced today that it has completed an agreement to amend (the "Amendment") its Sixth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with its bank group, led by RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities, dated March 18, 2022 as amended February 17, 2023 (the "Credit Facility"). Pursuant to the Amendment, the maximum Total Debt to Cash Flow Ratio required under the financial covenants is increased through and including August 31, 2024, mandatory quarterly repayments of the Term Facility are re-introduced, certain conditions related to the use of proceeds on asset disposals are changed and additional restrictions on Distributions are introduced. All terms are defined in the Credit Facility.

A copy of the Amendment to the Credit Facility will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

