Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results

  • Consolidated revenues flat for the quarter and decreased 1% for the year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit(1) increased 10% for the quarter and decreased 1% for the year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 31% for the quarter and 35% for the year-to-date
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of $40.0 million ($0.19 per share basic) for the quarter and $117.7 million ($0.57 per share basic) for the year-to-date
  • Adjusted basic earnings per share(2) of $0.20 per share for the quarter and $0.58 for the year-to-date
  • Free cash flow(1) of $165.3 million for the year-to-date, up from $129.9 million last year

TORONTO, April 5, 2018

"This quarter has yielded positive growth in consolidated segment profit and a slight increase in consolidated revenues, with revenue gains in our Radio and Content divisions, and the continued realization of benefits from our new cost structure. Television advertising revenue was lower than the prior year, partly due to the Winter Olympics in the period, though the decline was not as significant as what we reported in the first quarter", said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased with this quarter's results and the steady progress we are making against our strategic plan. Moving forward, Corus remains focused on maximizing and monetizing our high-value audiences, and we have a solid roadmap in place to position the organization for success over time within a changing media landscape."

Financial Highlights       





Three months ended 

Six months ended

February 28,

February 28,

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenues




Television

336,222

335,896

751,686

761,460

Radio

33,243

32,291

75,167

74,708

369,465

368,187

826,853

836,168

Segment profit (1)




Television

103,646

101,399

272,248

285,820

Radio

6,883

6,341

20,404

19,627

Corporate

2,230

(5,057)

(2,006)

(10,778)

112,759

102,683

290,646

294,669

Net income attributable to shareholders

40,042

24,881

117,715

96,027

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders(1) (2)

41,880

25,577

120,765

106,403

Basic earnings per share

$0.19

$0.12

$0.57

$0.48

Adjusted basic earnings per share(1) (2)

$0.20

$0.13

$0.58

$0.53

Diluted earnings per share

$0.19

$0.12

$0.57

$0.48

Free cash flow (1)

82,073

96,022

165,288

129,931

(1)

Segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, and free cash flow do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2018 Report to Shareholders.


(2)

Refer to page 11 of this press release for details of adjustments to arrive at adjusted net income attributable to shareholders and adjusted basic earnings per share.

Consolidated Results from Operations

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended February 28, 2018 were $369.5 million, up slightly from $368.2 million last year and consolidated segment profit was $112.8 million, an increase of 10% from $102.7 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended February 28, 2018 was $40.0 million ($0.19 per share basic and diluted), compared to $24.9 million ($0.12 per share basic and diluted) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $2.5 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $41.9 million ($0.20 per share basic) in the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $0.9 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $25.6 million ($0.13 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the six months ended February 28, 2018 were $826.9 million, down 1% from $836.2 million last year. Consolidated segment profit was $290.6 million, down 1% from $294.7 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 28, 2018 was $117.7 million ($0.57 per share), compared to $96.0 million ($0.48 per share) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 28, 2018 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $4.1 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $120.8 million ($0.58 per share basic) for the current fiscal year-to-date. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 28, 2017 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $14.1 million ($0.05 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $106.4 million ($0.53 per share basic) for the prior fiscal year-to-date.

Operational Results – Highlights

Television

  • Segment revenues were relatively flat in Q2 2018 and decreased 1% for the year-to-date
  • Advertising revenues decreased 3% in Q2 2018 and 3% for the year-to-date
  • Subscriber revenues increased 1% in Q2 2018 and were flat for the year-to-date
  • Merchandising, distribution and other revenues increased 28% in Q2 2018 and increased 17% for the year-to-date
  • Segment profit(1) increased 2% in Q2 2018 and decreased 5% for the year-to-date
  • Segment profit margin(1) of 31% in Q2 2018 and 36% for the year-to-date, compared to 30% and 38%, respectively, in the prior year comparable periods
  • Shutdown of Sundance Channel on February 28, 2018

Radio

  • Segment revenues increased 3% in Q2 2018 and 1% for the year-to-date
  • Segment profit(1) increased 9% in Q2 2018 and 4% for the year-to-date
  • Segment profit margin(1) of 21% in Q2 2018 and 27% for the year-to-date, compared to 20% and 26%, respectively, in the prior year comparable periods

Corporate

  • Free cash flow(1) of $165.3 million for the year-to-date, up from $129.9 million in the prior year-to-date
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) leverage at 3.4 times
  • Consolidated segment profit margin in Q2 2018 of 31% and 35% for the year-to-date, compared to 28% and 35%, respectively in the prior comparable periods

(1)

Segment profit, segment profit margin, and free cash flow do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the 2018 Report to Shareholders.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 28, 2018 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 5, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and free cash flow that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward- looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions and risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2017 and the second quarter ended February 28, 2018 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. The Corus roster of premium brands include Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at February 28,
2018

As at August 31,
2017

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

80,416

93,701

Accounts receivable

416,726

408,443

Income taxes recoverable

1,388

Prepaid expenses and other assets

27,926

21,870

Total current assets

525,068

525,402

Tax credits receivable

20,848

18,172

Investments and other assets

65,841

64,559

Property, plant and equipment

239,919

260,068

Program rights

595,765

648,346

Film investments

47,124

40,728

Intangibles

2,028,921

2,045,813

Goodwill

2,387,652

2,387,652

Deferred income tax assets

82,952

77,104

5,994,090

6,067,844

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

443,407

415,661

Current portion of long-term debt

106,375

172,500

Provisions

11,929

15,791

Income taxes payable

18,232

Total current liabilities

579,943

603,952

 

Long-term debt

 

1,929,126

 

1,919,080

Other long-term liabilities

347,283

442,349

Provisions

7,856

11,707

Deferred income tax liabilities

501,817

491,235

Total liabilities

3,366,025

3,468,323

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

2,310,483

2,291,814

Contributed surplus

11,805

11,449

Retained earnings

113,045

114,492

Accumulated other comprehensive income

37,087

22,938

Total equity attributable to shareholders

2,472,420

2,440,693

Equity attributable to non-controlling interest

155,645

158,828

Total shareholders' equity

2,628,065

2,599,521

5,994,090

6,067,844

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28,

February 28,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenues

369,465

368,187

826,853

836,168

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

256,706

265,504

536,207

541,499

Depreciation and amortization

20,832

23,093

41,590

45,553

Interest expense

31,766

38,957

63,841

78,677

Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

2,475

915

4,083

14,080

Other expense (income), net

(3,473)

(3,937)

4,081

2,895

Income before income taxes

61,159

43,655

177,051

153,464

Income tax expense

15,446

11,673

46,331

40,779

Net income for the period

45,713

31,982

130,720

112,685





Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:




Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment

(8)

(179)

430

213

Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges

14,128

2,282

13,719

13,316

14,120

2,103

14,149

13,529

Items that will not be reclassified to income:




Actuarial gain (loss) on employee post-employment benefits

1,871

3,981

(868)

13,065

15,991

6,084

13,281

26,594

Comprehensive income for the period

61,704

38,066

144,001

139,279





Net income attributable to:




Shareholders

40,042

24,881

117,715

96,027

Non-controlling interest

5,671

7,101

13,005

16,658

45,713

31,982

130,720

112,685





Comprehensive income attributable to:




Shareholders

56,033

30,965

130,996

122,621

Non-controlling interest

5,671

7,101

13,005

16,658

61,704

38,066

144,001

139,279





Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:




Basic

$0.19

$0.12

$0.57

$0.48

Diluted

$0.19

$0.12

$0.57

$0.48

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Share capital

Contributed surplus

Retained earnings

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Total equity
attributable to shareholders

Non-
controlling interest

Total equity

At August 31, 2017

2,291,814

11,449

114,492

22,938

2,440,693

158,828

2,599,521

Comprehensive income

117,715

13,281

130,996

13,005

144,001

Dividends declared

(118,294)

(118,294)

(16,188)

(134,482)

Issuance of shares under dividend reinvestment plan

18,584

18,584

18,584

Issuance of shares under stock option plan

85

85

85

Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans

(868)

868

Share-based compensation expense

356

356

356

At February 28, 2018

2,310,483

11,805

113,045

37,087

2,472,420

155,645

2,628,065
















(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Share capital

Contributed surplus

Retained earnings

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)

Total equity
attributable to shareholders

Non-
controlling interest

Total equity

At August 31, 2016

2,168,543

10,444

142,499

(3,569)

2,317,917

158,430

2,476,347

Comprehensive income

96,027

26,594

122,621

16,658

139,279

Dividends declared

(114,142)

(114,142)

(18,585)

(132,727)

Issuance of shares under dividend reinvestment plan

60,303

60,303

60,303

Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans

13,065

(13,065)

Share-based compensation expense

454

454

454

Reallocation of equity interest

4,500

4,500

3,000

7,500

At February 28, 2017

2,228,846

10,898

141,949

9,960

2,391,653

159,503

2,551,156

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28,

February 28,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2018

2017

2018

2017

OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income for the period

45,713

31,982

130,720

112,685

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:




Amortization of program rights

125,692

126,686

259,075

254,411

Amortization of film investments

3,329

4,935

5,855

8,962

Depreciation and amortization

20,832

23,093

41,590

45,553

Deferred income taxes

267

6,650

98

7,214

Share-based compensation expense

168

231

356

454

Imputed interest

11,011

12,560

22,878

25,753

Proceeds from termination of interest rate swap

24,644


Payment of program rights

(122,692)

(119,263)

(238,369)

(243,362)

Net spend on film investments

(11,533)

4,322

(20,281)

(6,428)

CRTC benefit payment

(186)

(5,814)

(897)

(11,972)

Other

(3,154)

775

(2,728)

1,342

Cash flow from operations

69,447

86,157

222,941

194,612

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

17,055

15,842

(50,762)

(70,265)

Cash provided by operating activities

86,502

101,999

172,179

124,347





INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Additions to property, plant and equipment

(3,378)

(5,781)

(4,959)

(11,407)

Proceeds from sale of property

545

Proceeds from disposition of non-controlling interest

5,250

5,250

Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets

(2,773)

(1,102)

(3,679)

(4,358)

Cash used in investing activities

(6,151)

(1,633)

(8,093)

(10,515)

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Decrease in bank loans

(28,165)

(29,292)

(54,727)

(57,472)

Deferred financing costs

(4,088)

Issuance of shares under stock option plan

85

Dividends paid

(50,319)

(26,824)

(99,367)

(52,884)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(4,179)

(5,230)

(16,188)

(18,585)

Other

(742)

(254)

(3,086)

(477)

Cash used in financing activities

(83,405)

(61,600)

(177,371)

(129,418)

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

 

(3,054)

 

38,766

 

(13,285)

 

(15,586)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

83,470

17,011

93,701

71,363

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

80,416

55,777

80,416

55,777

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)








Three months ended February 28, 2018




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

336,222

33,243

369,465

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses (recovery)

232,576

26,360

(2,230)

256,706

Segment profit(1)

103,646

6,883

2,230

112,759

Depreciation and amortization


20,832

Interest expense


31,766

Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs


2,475

Other income, net


(3,473)

Income before income taxes


61,159





Three months ended February 28, 2017




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

335,896

32,291

368,187

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

234,497

25,950

5,057

265,504

Segment profit (loss)(1)

101,399

6,341

(5,057)

102,683

Depreciation and amortization


23,093

Interest expense


38,957

Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs


915

Other income, net


(3,937)

Income before income taxes


43,655





Six months ended February 28, 2018




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

751,686

75,167

826,853

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

479,438

54,763

2,006

536,207

Segment profit (loss)(1)

272,248

20,404

(2,006)

290,646

Depreciation and amortization


41,590

Interest expense


63,841

Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs


4,083

Other expense, net


4,081

Income before income taxes


177,051





Six months ended February 28, 2017




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

761,460

74,708

836,168

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

475,640

55,081

10,778

541,499

Segment profit (loss)(1)

285,820

19,627

(10,778)

294,669

Depreciation and amortization


45,553

Interest expense


78,677

Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs


14,080

Other expense, net


2,895

Income before income taxes


153,464

(1)

Segment profit does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the 2018 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUES BY TYPE

Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28,

February 28,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Advertising

221,663

225,947

533,874

549,351

Subscriber fees

127,008

125,553

253,263

252,017

Merchandising, distribution and other

20,794

16,687

39,716

34,800

369,465

368,187

826,853

836,168

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES                                                                                                                             


Three months ended

Six months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 

February 28,

February 28,

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income attributable to shareholders
Adjustments, net of income tax:

40,042

24,881

117,715

96,027


Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

1,838

696

3,050

10,376

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders

41,880

25,577

120,765

106,403

Basic earnings per share Adjustments,
net of income tax:

$0.19

$0.12

$0.57

$0.48


Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs

$0.01

$0.01

$0.01

$0.05

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$0.20

$0.13

$0.58

$0.53





Free Cash Flow




Cash provided by (used in):




Operating activities

86,502

101,999

172,179

124,347

Investing activities

(6,151)

(1,633)

(8,093)

(10,515)

80,351

100,366

164,086

113,832

Add back: cash used for (provided from) business combinations

and strategic investments(1)

 

1,722

 

(4,344)

 

1,202

 

16,099

Free cash flow

82,073

96,022

165,288

129,931

(1)

Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

