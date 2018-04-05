Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results

"This quarter has yielded positive growth in consolidated segment profit and a slight increase in consolidated revenues, with revenue gains in our Radio and Content divisions, and the continued realization of benefits from our new cost structure. Television advertising revenue was lower than the prior year, partly due to the Winter Olympics in the period, though the decline was not as significant as what we reported in the first quarter", said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased with this quarter's results and the steady progress we are making against our strategic plan. Moving forward, Corus remains focused on maximizing and monetizing our high-value audiences, and we have a solid roadmap in place to position the organization for success over time within a changing media landscape."

Financial Highlights









Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues









Television 336,222 335,896 751,686 761,460

Radio 33,243 32,291 75,167 74,708

369,465 368,187 826,853 836,168 Segment profit (1)









Television 103,646 101,399 272,248 285,820

Radio 6,883 6,341 20,404 19,627

Corporate 2,230 (5,057) (2,006) (10,778)

112,759 102,683 290,646 294,669 Net income attributable to shareholders 40,042 24,881 117,715 96,027 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders(1) (2) 41,880 25,577 120,765 106,403 Basic earnings per share $0.19 $0.12 $0.57 $0.48 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1) (2) $0.20 $0.13 $0.58 $0.53 Diluted earnings per share $0.19 $0.12 $0.57 $0.48 Free cash flow (1) 82,073 96,022 165,288 129,931

(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, and free cash flow do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2018 Report to Shareholders.



(2) Refer to page 11 of this press release for details of adjustments to arrive at adjusted net income attributable to shareholders and adjusted basic earnings per share.

Consolidated Results from Operations

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended February 28, 2018 were $369.5 million, up slightly from $368.2 million last year and consolidated segment profit was $112.8 million, an increase of 10% from $102.7 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended February 28, 2018 was $40.0 million ($0.19 per share basic and diluted), compared to $24.9 million ($0.12 per share basic and diluted) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $2.5 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $41.9 million ($0.20 per share basic) in the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $0.9 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $25.6 million ($0.13 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the six months ended February 28, 2018 were $826.9 million, down 1% from $836.2 million last year. Consolidated segment profit was $290.6 million, down 1% from $294.7 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 28, 2018 was $117.7 million ($0.57 per share), compared to $96.0 million ($0.48 per share) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 28, 2018 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $4.1 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $120.8 million ($0.58 per share basic) for the current fiscal year-to-date. Net income attributable to shareholders for the six months ended February 28, 2017 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $14.1 million ($0.05 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $106.4 million ($0.53 per share basic) for the prior fiscal year-to-date.

Operational Results – Highlights

Television

Segment revenues were relatively flat in Q2 2018 and decreased 1% for the year-to-date

Advertising revenues decreased 3% in Q2 2018 and 3% for the year-to-date

Subscriber revenues increased 1% in Q2 2018 and were flat for the year-to-date

Merchandising, distribution and other revenues increased 28% in Q2 2018 and increased 17% for the year-to-date

Segment profit (1) increased 2% in Q2 2018 and decreased 5% for the year-to-date

increased 2% in Q2 2018 and decreased 5% for the year-to-date Segment profit margin (1) of 31% in Q2 2018 and 36% for the year-to-date, compared to 30% and 38%, respectively, in the prior year comparable periods

of 31% in Q2 2018 and 36% for the year-to-date, compared to 30% and 38%, respectively, in the prior year comparable periods Shutdown of Sundance Channel on February 28, 2018

Radio

Segment revenues increased 3% in Q2 2018 and 1% for the year-to-date

Segment profit (1) increased 9% in Q2 2018 and 4% for the year-to-date

increased 9% in Q2 2018 and 4% for the year-to-date Segment profit margin(1) of 21% in Q2 2018 and 27% for the year-to-date, compared to 20% and 26%, respectively, in the prior year comparable periods

Corporate

Free cash flow (1) of $165.3 million for the year-to-date, up from $129.9 million in the prior year-to-date

of for the year-to-date, up from in the prior year-to-date Net debt to segment profit (1) leverage at 3.4 times

leverage at 3.4 times Consolidated segment profit margin in Q2 2018 of 31% and 35% for the year-to-date, compared to 28% and 35%, respectively in the prior comparable periods

(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, and free cash flow do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the 2018 Report to Shareholders.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 28, 2018 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 5, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and free cash flow that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward- looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions and risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2017 and the second quarter ended February 28, 2018 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. The Corus roster of premium brands include Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at February 28,

2018 As at August 31,

2017 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 80,416 93,701 Accounts receivable 416,726 408,443 Income taxes recoverable — 1,388 Prepaid expenses and other assets 27,926 21,870 Total current assets 525,068 525,402 Tax credits receivable 20,848 18,172 Investments and other assets 65,841 64,559 Property, plant and equipment 239,919 260,068 Program rights 595,765 648,346 Film investments 47,124 40,728 Intangibles 2,028,921 2,045,813 Goodwill 2,387,652 2,387,652 Deferred income tax assets 82,952 77,104

5,994,090 6,067,844 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 443,407 415,661 Current portion of long-term debt 106,375 172,500 Provisions 11,929 15,791 Income taxes payable 18,232 — Total current liabilities 579,943 603,952 Long-term debt 1,929,126 1,919,080 Other long-term liabilities 347,283 442,349 Provisions 7,856 11,707 Deferred income tax liabilities 501,817 491,235 Total liabilities 3,366,025 3,468,323 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Share capital 2,310,483 2,291,814 Contributed surplus 11,805 11,449 Retained earnings 113,045 114,492 Accumulated other comprehensive income 37,087 22,938 Total equity attributable to shareholders 2,472,420 2,440,693 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 155,645 158,828 Total shareholders' equity 2,628,065 2,599,521

5,994,090 6,067,844

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues 369,465 368,187 826,853 836,168 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 256,706 265,504 536,207 541,499 Depreciation and amortization 20,832 23,093 41,590 45,553 Interest expense 31,766 38,957 63,841 78,677 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 2,475 915 4,083 14,080 Other expense (income), net (3,473) (3,937) 4,081 2,895 Income before income taxes 61,159 43,655 177,051 153,464 Income tax expense 15,446 11,673 46,331 40,779 Net income for the period 45,713 31,982 130,720 112,685









Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:









Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (8) (179) 430 213

Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges 14,128 2,282 13,719 13,316

14,120 2,103 14,149 13,529 Items that will not be reclassified to income:









Actuarial gain (loss) on employee post-employment benefits 1,871 3,981 (868) 13,065

15,991 6,084 13,281 26,594 Comprehensive income for the period 61,704 38,066 144,001 139,279









Net income attributable to:









Shareholders 40,042 24,881 117,715 96,027

Non-controlling interest 5,671 7,101 13,005 16,658

45,713 31,982 130,720 112,685









Comprehensive income attributable to:









Shareholders 56,033 30,965 130,996 122,621

Non-controlling interest 5,671 7,101 13,005 16,658

61,704 38,066 144,001 139,279









Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:









Basic $0.19 $0.12 $0.57 $0.48

Diluted $0.19 $0.12 $0.57 $0.48

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed surplus Retained earnings Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Total equity

attributable to shareholders Non-

controlling interest Total equity At August 31, 2017 2,291,814 11,449 114,492 22,938 2,440,693 158,828 2,599,521 Comprehensive income — — 117,715 13,281 130,996 13,005 144,001 Dividends declared — — (118,294) — (118,294) (16,188) (134,482) Issuance of shares under dividend reinvestment plan 18,584 — — — 18,584 — 18,584 Issuance of shares under stock option plan 85 — — — 85 — 85 Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans — — (868) 868 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 356 — — 356 — 356 At February 28, 2018 2,310,483 11,805 113,045 37,087 2,472,420 155,645 2,628,065































(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed surplus Retained earnings Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Total equity

attributable to shareholders Non-

controlling interest Total equity At August 31, 2016 2,168,543 10,444 142,499 (3,569) 2,317,917 158,430 2,476,347 Comprehensive income — — 96,027 26,594 122,621 16,658 139,279 Dividends declared — — (114,142) — (114,142) (18,585) (132,727) Issuance of shares under dividend reinvestment plan 60,303 — — — 60,303 — 60,303 Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans — — 13,065 (13,065) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 454 — — 454 — 454 Reallocation of equity interest — — 4,500 — 4,500 3,000 7,500 At February 28, 2017 2,228,846 10,898 141,949 9,960 2,391,653 159,503 2,551,156

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2018 2017 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income for the period 45,713 31,982 130,720 112,685 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:









Amortization of program rights 125,692 126,686 259,075 254,411

Amortization of film investments 3,329 4,935 5,855 8,962

Depreciation and amortization 20,832 23,093 41,590 45,553

Deferred income taxes 267 6,650 98 7,214

Share-based compensation expense 168 231 356 454

Imputed interest 11,011 12,560 22,878 25,753

Proceeds from termination of interest rate swap — — 24,644 —

Payment of program rights (122,692) (119,263) (238,369) (243,362)

Net spend on film investments (11,533) 4,322 (20,281) (6,428)

CRTC benefit payment (186) (5,814) (897) (11,972)

Other (3,154) 775 (2,728) 1,342 Cash flow from operations 69,447 86,157 222,941 194,612 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 17,055 15,842 (50,762) (70,265) Cash provided by operating activities 86,502 101,999 172,179 124,347









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,378) (5,781) (4,959) (11,407) Proceeds from sale of property — — 545 — Proceeds from disposition of non-controlling interest — 5,250 — 5,250 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (2,773) (1,102) (3,679) (4,358) Cash used in investing activities (6,151) (1,633) (8,093) (10,515) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (28,165) (29,292) (54,727) (57,472) Deferred financing costs — — (4,088) — Issuance of shares under stock option plan — — 85 — Dividends paid (50,319) (26,824) (99,367) (52,884) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (4,179) (5,230) (16,188) (18,585) Other (742) (254) (3,086) (477) Cash used in financing activities (83,405) (61,600) (177,371) (129,418) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (3,054) 38,766 (13,285) (15,586) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 83,470 17,011 93,701 71,363 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 80,416 55,777 80,416 55,777

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION













(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

















Three months ended February 28, 2018









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 336,222 33,243 — 369,465 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses (recovery) 232,576 26,360 (2,230) 256,706 Segment profit(1) 103,646 6,883 2,230 112,759 Depreciation and amortization





20,832 Interest expense





31,766 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





2,475 Other income, net





(3,473) Income before income taxes





61,159









Three months ended February 28, 2017









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 335,896 32,291 — 368,187 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 234,497 25,950 5,057 265,504 Segment profit (loss)(1) 101,399 6,341 (5,057) 102,683 Depreciation and amortization





23,093 Interest expense





38,957 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





915 Other income, net





(3,937) Income before income taxes





43,655









Six months ended February 28, 2018









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 751,686 75,167 — 826,853 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 479,438 54,763 2,006 536,207 Segment profit (loss)(1) 272,248 20,404 (2,006) 290,646 Depreciation and amortization





41,590 Interest expense





63,841 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





4,083 Other expense, net





4,081 Income before income taxes





177,051









Six months ended February 28, 2017









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 761,460 74,708 — 836,168 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 475,640 55,081 10,778 541,499 Segment profit (loss)(1) 285,820 19,627 (10,778) 294,669 Depreciation and amortization





45,553 Interest expense





78,677 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





14,080 Other expense, net





2,895 Income before income taxes





153,464

(1) Segment profit does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the 2018 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUES BY TYPE



Three months ended Six months ended

February 28, February 28, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Advertising 221,663 225,947 533,874 549,351 Subscriber fees 127,008 125,553 253,263 252,017 Merchandising, distribution and other 20,794 16,687 39,716 34,800

369,465 368,187 826,853 836,168

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) February 28, February 28, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2018 2017 2018 2017

Net income attributable to shareholders

Adjustments, net of income tax: 40,042 24,881 117,715 96,027



Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,838 696 3,050 10,376

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 41,880 25,577 120,765 106,403

Basic earnings per share Adjustments,

net of income tax: $0.19 $0.12 $0.57 $0.48



Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 $0.05

Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.20 $0.13 $0.58 $0.53









Free Cash Flow









Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities 86,502 101,999 172,179 124,347

Investing activities (6,151) (1,633) (8,093) (10,515)

80,351 100,366 164,086 113,832

Add back: cash used for (provided from) business combinations and strategic investments(1) 1,722 (4,344) 1,202 16,099 Free cash flow 82,073 96,022 165,288 129,931

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.

