Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Consolidated revenues were consistent for the quarter and increased 2% for the year, driven by continued strong performance in Television advertising revenues, up 4% for the quarter and 7% for the year

Consolidated segment profit (1) was down 4% for the quarter and up 2% for the year

was down 4% for the quarter and up 2% for the year Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 29% for the quarter and 35% for the year

of 29% for the quarter and 35% for the year Net income attributable to shareholders of $22.9 million ( $0.11 per share basic) for the quarter and $156.1 million ( $0.74 per share basic) for the year

( per share basic) for the quarter and ( per share basic) for the year Net debt to segment profit (1) leverage down to 2.82 times, in part due to debt repayments of $249.9 million

leverage down to 2.82 times, in part due to debt repayments of Free cash flow(1) of $93.6 million for the quarter and $310.0 million for the year

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its fourth quarter and year end financial results today.

"Our strong performance in fiscal 2019 reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy to optimize our core business and build for the future. Corus delivered both record annual consolidated revenue and segment profit, driven by strong growth in Television advertising in every quarter," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focus on providing great content to audiences across multiple platforms and our client-centric, data-driven selling approach is yielding impressive results. Additionally we ramped up our slate of owned content in the year, which will further accelerate our long-term revenue diversification objectives through increased sales in the global content marketplace. The purposeful combination of targeted investments and the significant progress we are making towards our leverage goals are building a stronger, more resilient Corus. We are excited to build on the momentum in the coming year."

Financial Highlights



Three months ended Year ended

August 31, August 31, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues







Television 343,755 344,646 1,544,892 1,499,322 Radio 33,724 34,438 142,590 148,025

377,479 379,084 1,687,482 1,647,347 Segment profit (1)







Television 108,612 108,738 573,524 541,789 Radio 6,911 8,457 34,646 40,308 Corporate (5,747) (2,634) (23,085) (6,469)

109,776 114,561 585,085 575,628 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 22,947 33,675 156,084 (784,509) Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) (2) 27,930 39,534 181,006 238,411 Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.11 $0.16 $0.74 ($3.77) Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) (2) $0.13 $0.19 $0.85 $1.14 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (2) $0.11 $0.16 $0.74 ($3.77) Free cash flow (1) 93,554 95,966 309,970 349,007





(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, and free cash flow do not have

standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS.

performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Fourth Quarter 2019

Report to Shareholders.



(2) Refer to page 10 of this press release for details of adjustments to arrive at adjusted net income attributable to shareholders and adjusted basic earnings

per share.

Consolidated Results from Operations

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended August 31, 2019 were $377.5 million, consistent with $379.1 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $109.8 million, a decrease of 4% from $114.6 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended August 31, 2019 was $22.9 million ($0.11 per share basic), as compared to $33.7 million ($0.16 per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $6.8 million ($0.02 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $27.9 million ($0.13 per share basic) for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $7.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $39.5 million ($0.19 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.

Consolidated revenues for the year ended August 31, 2019 were $1,687.5 million, up 2% from $1,647.3 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $585.1 million, an increase of 2% from $575.6 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2019 was $156.1 million ($0.74 per share basic), as compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of $784.5 million ($3.77 loss per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2019 includes business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $26.3 million ($0.09 per share, net of income taxes), an impairment on an investment in associates of $8.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes), a gain on debt modification of $3.9 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes) and a loss on disposal of the Telelatino Network of $0.3 million ($nil per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $181.0 million ($0.85 per share basic, net of income taxes) for the current fiscal year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the year ended August 31, 2018 includes broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges of $1.0 billion ($4.85 per share basic, net of income taxes), and business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs of $17.1 million ($0.06 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $238.4 million ($1.14 per share basic) for the prior fiscal year.



Consolidated net income attributable to shareholders as well as basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended August 31, 2019 was impacted by a change in accounting estimate related to the useful life of the Company's television brands. Commencing September 1, 2018, the useful life of television brands was changed from indefinite life to lives ranging from three to 20 years. For the three months and year ended August 31, 2019, this has resulted in an additional $16.7 million and $103.2 million, respectively, in amortization expense in the depreciation and amortization line within the Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income, and reduced net income attributable to shareholders, net of income taxes, by $12.3 million ($0.06 per share basic) and $75.9 million ($0.36 per share basic), respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies and Changes in Estimates section of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.



Operational Results - Highlights for Q4 2019 Television

Segment revenues were flat in Q4 2019 and increased 3% for the year

Advertising revenues increased 4% in Q4 2019 and 7% for the year

Subscriber revenues were down 4% in Q4 2019 and 2% for the year

Merchandising, distribution and other revenues were down $3.5 million in Q4 2019 and $6.7 million for the year

in Q4 2019 and for the year Segment profit (1) was flat in Q4 2019 and increased 6% for the year

was flat in Q4 2019 and increased 6% for the year Segment profit margin(1) of 32% in Q4 2019 and 37% for the year, compared to 32% and 36%, respectively, in the prior year

Radio

Segment revenues decreased 2% in Q4 2019 and 4% for the year

Segment profit (1) decreased $1.5 million in Q4 2019 and $5.7 million for the year

decreased in Q4 2019 and for the year Segment profit margin(1) of 20% in Q4 2019 and 24% for the year, compared to 25% and 27%, respectively, in the prior year

(1) Segment profit and segment profit margin do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS.

measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the

Fourth Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

Corporate

Free cash flow (1) of $93.6 million in Q4 2019 and $310.0 million for the year, compared to $96.0 million and $349.0 million , respectively, in the prior year

of in Q4 2019 and for the year, compared to and , respectively, in the prior year Net debt to segment profit (1) leverage of 2.82 times at August 31, 2019 , down from 3.28 times at August 31, 2018 , in part due to debt repayments of $249.9 million for the year

leverage of 2.82 times at , down from 3.28 times at , in part due to debt repayments of for the year Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 29% in Q4 2019 and 35% for the year, compared to 30% and 35%, respectively, in the prior year

(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, and free cash flow do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS.

they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section

of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months and year ended August 31, 2019 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for October 18, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.



Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share and free cash flow that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward- looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions and risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2018 and the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2019 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.



About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.



CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at August 31,

2019 As at August 31,

2018 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 82,568 94,801 Accounts receivable 372,828 388,751 Income taxes recoverable 13,772 3,305 Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,557 20,723 Total current assets 488,725 507,580 Tax credits receivable 25,035 18,047 Investments and other assets 51,707 82,213 Property, plant and equipment 225,927 231,192 Program rights 507,913 538,357 Film investments 53,336 43,424 Intangibles 1,876,235 2,012,086 Goodwill 1,383,958 1,387,652 Deferred income tax assets 59,463 62,403

4,672,299 4,882,954 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 429,483 405,762 Current portion of long-term debt 76,339 106,375 Provisions 10,331 11,175 Total current liabilities 516,153 523,312 Long-term debt 1,655,406 1,877,558 Other long-term liabilities 278,117 295,206 Provisions 7,686 7,801 Deferred income tax liabilities 472,700 502,274 Total liabilities 2,930,062 3,206,151 EQUITY



Share capital 830,477 2,330,477 Contributed surplus 1,512,818 12,119 Accumulated deficit (758,757) (856,668) Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,187 36,460 Total equity attributable to shareholders 1,596,725 1,522,388 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 145,512 154,415 Total equity 1,742,237 1,676,803

4,672,299 4,882,954

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three months ended Year ended

August 31, August 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues 377,479 379,084 1,687,482 1,647,347 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 267,703 264,523 1,102,397 1,071,719 Depreciation and amortization (1) 37,326 19,839 182,354 81,861 Interest expense 26,313 31,005 117,718 127,346 Broadcast license and goodwill impairment — — — 1,013,692 Gain on debt modification — — (3,889) — Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 6,779 7,703 26,316 17,071 Other expense (income), net (1,455) 609 10,474 5,692 Income (loss) before income taxes 40,813 55,405 252,112 (670,034) Income tax expense 12,287 15,545 71,445 88,129 Net income (loss) for the period 28,526 39,860 180,667 (758,163)









Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):







Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (206) 117 309 724 Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges (3,887) (344) (31,538) 12,916

(4,093) (227) (31,229) 13,640 Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (801) — (2,440) (118) Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans 1,647 7,421 (9,295) 11,550

846 7,421 (11,735) 11,432 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (3,247) 7,194 (42,964) 25,072 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 25,279 47,054 137,703 (733,091) Net income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders 22,947 33,675 156,084 (784,509) Non-controlling interest 5,579 6,185 24,583 26,346

28,526 39,860 180,667 (758,163) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders 19,700 40,869 113,120 (759,437) Non-controlling interest 5,579 6,185 24,583 26,346

25,279 47,054 137,703 (733,091) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic $0.11 $0.16 $0.74 ($3.77) Diluted $0.11 $0.16 $0.74 ($3.77)





(1) Net income attributable to shareholders as well as basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended August 31, 2019 was impacted

by a change in accounting estimate related to the useful life of the Company's television brand assets. Commencing September 1, 2018, the useful life of

television brand assets was changed from indefinite life to lives ranging from three to 20 years. For the three months and year ended August 31, 2019, this has

resulted in an additional $16.7 million and $103.2 million, respectively, in amortization expense in the depreciation and amortization line within the

Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income, and reduced net income and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders, net of

income taxes, by $12.3 million ($0.06 per share basic) and $75.9 million ($0.36 per share basic), respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in

the Impact of New Accounting Policies and Changes in Estimates section of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Total equity

attributable

to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity As at August 31, 2018, as













previously presented 2,330,477 12,119 (856,668) 36,460 1,522,388 154,415 1,676,803 IFRS 9 transitional adjustment (1) — — — 9,396 9,396 — 9,396 IFRS 15 transitional adjustment (1) — — 1,985 — 1,985 — 1,985 Adjusted balance as at













September 1, 2018 2,330,477 12,119 (854,683) 45,856 1,533,769 154,415 1,688,184 Comprehensive income (loss) — — 156,084 (42,964) 113,120 24,583 137,703 Dividends declared — — (50,863) — (50,863) (28,366) (79,229) Reduction of stated capital (1,500,000) 1,500,000 — — — — — Actuarial loss on post-retirement













benefit plans — — (9,295) 9,295 — — — Share-based compensation













expense — 699 — — 699 — 699 Divestiture of subsidiary with a













non-controlling equity interest — — — — — (5,120) (5,120) As at August 31, 2019 830,477 1,512,818 (758,757) 12,187 1,596,725 145,512 1,742,237















(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings

(accumulated

deficit) Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income Total equity

attributable

to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total

equity As at August 31, 2017 2,291,814 11,449 114,492 22,938 2,440,693 158,828 2,599,521 Comprehensive income (loss) — — (784,509) 25,072 (759,437) 26,346 (733,091) Dividends declared — — (198,201) — (198,201) (30,809) (229,010) Issuance of shares under













dividend reinvestment plan 38,578 — — — 38,578 — 38,578 Issuance of shares under stock













option plan 85 — — — 85 — 85 Actuarial gain on post-













retirement benefit plans — — 11,550 (11,550) — — — Share-based compensation













expense — 670 — — 670 — 670 Funding of equity interest — — — — — 50 50 As at August 31, 2018 2,330,477 12,119 (856,668) 36,460 1,522,388 154,415 1,676,803





(1) Refer to the Company's Fourth Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders for details on New Accounting Pronouncements Adopted in Fiscal 2019 in the Impact

of New Accounting Policies and Changes in Estimates section.



CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH

FLOWS



Three months ended Year ended

August 31, August 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss) for the period 28,526 39,860 180,667 (758,163) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 122,301 122,966 516,431 516,300 Amortization of film investments 3,591 5,980 16,035 16,197 Depreciation and amortization 37,326 19,839 182,354 81,861 Broadcast license and goodwill impairment — — — 1,013,692 Deferred income taxes (recovery) 8,960 5,130 (10,166) 16,869 Impairment of investment in associate — — 8,720 — Share-based compensation expense 214 163 699 670 Imputed interest 9,219 9,910 41,209 43,240 Gain on debt modification — — (3,889) — Proceeds from termination of interest rate swap — — — 24,644 Payment of program rights (143,886) (141,744) (537,954) (513,186) Net spend on film investments (1,797) (2,795) (45,029) (33,722) CRTC benefit payments (1,338) (1,059) (2,561) (2,332) Other 780 (1,391) (5,921) (6,665) Cash flow from operations 63,896 56,859 340,595 399,405 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 51,143 48,922 2,958 (28,498) Cash provided by operating activities 115,039 105,781 343,553 370,907 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (18,477) (8,820) (30,055) (16,117) Proceeds from sale of property — 300 — 845 Business divestiture, net of divested cash — — 12,529 — Business acquisition — — (6,011) — Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (3,008) (2,866) (6,678) (10,308) Cash used in investing activities (21,485) (11,386) (30,215) (25,580) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (59,976) (27,188) (249,949) (108,639) Deferred financing costs (98) — (3,440) (4,088) Issuance of shares under stock option plan — — — 85 Dividends paid (12,718) (50,588) (38,150) (198,808) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (6,957) (7,080) (30,365) (28,809) Other (458) (438) (3,667) (3,968) Cash used in financing activities (80,207) (85,294) (325,571) (344,227) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 13,347 9,101 (12,233) 1,100 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 69,221 85,700 94,801 93,701 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 82,568 94,801 82,568 94,801



CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended August 31, 2019









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 343,755 33,724 — 377,479 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 235,143 26,813 5,747 267,703 Segment profit (loss)(1) 108,612 6,911 (5,747) 109,776 Depreciation and amortization





37,326 Interest expense





26,313 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





6,779 Other income, net





(1,455) Income before income taxes





40,813









Three months ended August 31, 2018









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 344,646 34,438 — 379,084 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 235,908 25,981 2,634 264,523 Segment profit (loss)(1) 108,738 8,457 (2,634) 114,561 Depreciation and amortization





19,839 Interest expense





31,005 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





7,703 Other expense, net





609 Income before income taxes





55,405









Year ended August 31, 2019









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 1,544,892 142,590 — 1,687,482 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 971,368 107,944 23,085 1,102,397 Segment profit (loss)(1) 573,524 34,646 (23,085) 585,085 Depreciation and amortization





182,354 Interest expense





117,718 Gain on debt modification





(3,889) Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





26,316 Other expense, net





10,474 Income before income taxes





252,112





(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance

Indicators section of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Year ended August 31, 2018





























Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenues 1,499,322 148,025 — 1,647,347 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 957,533 107,717 6,469 1,071,719 Segment profit (loss)(1) 541,789 40,308 (6,469) 575,628 Depreciation and amortization





81,861 Interest expense





127,346 Broadcast license and goodwill impairment





1,013,692 Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs





17,071 Other expense, net





5,692 Loss before income taxes





(670,034)





(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance

Indicators section of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUES BY TYPE



Three months ended Year ended



August 31,

August 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Advertising 226,033 218,896 1,101,814 1,043,810 Subscriber fees 123,028 128,329 496,447 507,756 Merchandising, distribution and other 28,418 31,859 89,221 95,781

377,479 379,084 1,687,482 1,647,347

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL

MEASURES



Three months ended Year ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

August 31,

August 31, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 22,947 33,675 156,084 (784,509) Adjustments, net of income tax:







Impairment of investment in associates — — 7,565 — Broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges — — — 1,010,061 Gain on debt modification — — (2,856) — Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network — — 814 — Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 4,983 5,859 19,399 12,859 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 27,930 39,534 181,006 238,411 Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.11 $0.16 $0.74 ($3.77) Adjustments, net of income tax:







Impairment of investment in associates — — $0.03 — Broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges — — — $4.85 Gain on debt modification — — ($0.01) — Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network — — — — Business acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $0.02 $0.03 $0.09 $0.06 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.13 $0.19 $0.85 $1.14

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended Year ended

August 31, August 31, Free Cash Flow 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 115,039 105,781 343,553 370,907 Investing activities (21,485) (11,386) (30,215) (25,580)

93,554 94,395 313,338 345,327 Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1) — 1,571 9,161 3,680 Deduct: cash provided by business divestiture, net of divested cash(2) — — (12,529) — Free cash flow 93,554 95,966 309,970 349,007





(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies (2) Disposition of the Telelatino Network

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

