Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Sequential revenue recovery with significant streaming subscriber and content

licensing gains, strong free cash flow and reduction of leverage target

Consolidated revenues declined 5% for the quarter and 8% year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1) decreased 3% for both the quarter and year-to-date

decreased 3% for both the quarter and year-to-date Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 31% for the quarter and 37% year-to-date

of 31% for the quarter and 37% year-to-date Net income attributable to shareholders of $35.3 million ( $0.17 per share basic) for the quarter and $112.0 million ( $0.54 per share basic) year-to-date

( per share basic) for the quarter and ( per share basic) year-to-date Net debt to segment profit (1) of 3.02 times at February 28, 2021 , down from 3.18 times at August 31, 2020

of 3.02 times at , down from 3.18 times at Significant reduction of leverage target to under 2.5 times net debt to segment profit (1)

Free cash flow (1) of $89.7 million for the quarter and $152.1 million year-to-date

of for the quarter and year-to-date Achieved recent milestone of over 500,000 paying subscribers on streaming platforms, doubled from the prior year

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its second quarter financial results today.

"Our Q2 results demonstrate strong operational momentum, bolstered by sequential Television advertising revenue recovery, robust paid streaming subscriber gains and double digit growth in our content licensing business," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Notably, we are excited to announce the achievement of a significant milestone, with over half a million paid subscriptions to our streaming platforms. We have reached an inflection point in this dynamic industry environment, one that will build on the strength of our diversified portfolio and free cash flow as the economy recovers. Our focus remains on delivery of consolidated revenue growth year over year, driven by the ongoing advancement of our strategic plan and expansion of our financial flexibility commensurate with a reduction in our leverage target."

Financial Highlights



Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28,

February 29,

%

February 28,

February 29,

% (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Revenues





















Television 338,519

347,843

(3%)

730,621

777,794

(6%) Radio 20,355

28,152

(28%)

48,608

66,079

(26%)

358,874

375,995

(5%)

779,229

843,873

(8%)























Segment profit (loss) (1)





















Television (2) 119,556

115,472

4%

299,121

294,090

2% Radio (2) 1,409

4,576

(69%)

8,550

16,604

(49%) Corporate (2) (8,325)

(4,139)

(101%)

(16,424)

(10,670)

(54%)

112,640

115,909

(3%)

291,247

300,024

(3%)























Segment profit margin (1)





















Television 35%

33%





41%

38%



Radio 7%

16%





18%

25%



Consolidated 31%

31%





37%

36%



























Net income attributable to shareholders 35,300

18,524

91%

111,964

96,640

16% Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) 37,496

25,900

45%

117,347

105,880

11%























Basic earnings per share $0.17

$0.09





$0.54

$0.46



Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) $0.18

$0.12





$0.56

$0.50



Diluted earnings per share $0.17

$0.09





$0.54

$0.46



























Free cash flow (1) 89,690

65,073

38%

152,064

118,121

29%

(1) Segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020. (2) Segment profit included $4.4 million in Q2 (TV: $3.6 million; Radio: $0.7 million; Corporate: $0.1 million) and $8.2 million year-to-date (TV: $6.1 million; Radio: $1.1 million; Corporate: $1.0 million) of estimated Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") benefit and relief on regulatory fees of $7.8 million in Q2 (TV: $6.9 million; Radio: $0.9 million) and $8.2 million year-to-date (TV: $7.3 million; Radio: $0.9 million).

Segment Revenues



Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28,

February 29,

%

February 28,

February 29,

% (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Revenues





















Television 338,519

347,843

(3%)

730,621

777,794

(6%) Advertising 185,821

199,188

(7%)

432,079

485,446

(11%) Subscriber 124,211

123,750

0%

247,912

247,419

0% Merchandising, distribution and other 28,487

24,905

14%

50,630

44,929

13% Radio 20,355

28,152

(28%)

48,608

66,079

(26%) Total Revenues 358,874

375,995

(5%)

779,229

843,873

(8%)























Optimized advertising revenues (1) 28%

22%





27%

23%



New platform revenues (2) 8%

5%





7%

4%





(1) Optimized advertising revenues reflect progress on the transformation of how Television advertising is sold. This metric includes revenues from audience segment selling as well as the Cynch automated buying platform expressed as a percentage of Television advertising revenues. (2) New platform revenues reflect progress on Corus' participation in rapidly growing streaming distribution platforms and digital advertising markets. This metric includes incremental subscriber revenues from new streaming initiatives and advertising revenues from digital platforms expressed as a percentage of total Television advertising and subscriber revenues.

Operational Highlights

The decline in Television's advertising revenues of 7% were, again, sequentially improved from declines of 31%, 25% and 14% for the three months ended May 31, 2020 , August 31, 2020 , and November 30, 2020 , respectively

, , and , respectively Subscriber revenues remained flat in both Q2 and year-to-date as increases to paid subscriptions on streaming platforms offset linear subscriber declines and channel shutdowns

Merchandising, distribution and other revenues increased in Q2 and year-to-date primarily as a result of strong content licensing sales from Corus Studios

The decline in Radio segment revenues in Q2 were consistent with the three months ended November 30, 2020 , while sequentially improved from declines of 52% and 43% for the three months ended May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2020 , respectively

The Company furthered its expansion onto new platforms, announcing streaming subscriber metrics and several new initiatives:

As of April 9, 2021 , the Company has over 500,000 paying subscribers to its STACKTV, Nick+ and other streaming platforms, an increase from more than 400,000 paying subscribers in January 2021

, the Company has over 500,000 paying subscribers to its STACKTV, Nick+ and other streaming platforms, an increase from more than 400,000 paying subscribers in Distribution of the Company's premium kids streaming service Nick+ has been expanded to Bell Fibe TV, Alt TV and Virgin TV building on its presence on Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV

The Company's Global News announced the addition of four new regional news streams to its offering on the Global TV app, expanding Global News' roster to 14 free news streams within the app

Financial Position & Liquidity

Free cash flow (1) of $89.7 million in Q2 and $152.1 million year-to-date compared to $65.1 million and $118.1 million , respectively, in the prior year. The six months ended February 28, 2021 benefited from CEWS receipts of $28.6 million , offset by the payment of deferred corporate income tax installments from fiscal 2020 of $17.2 million

of in Q2 and year-to-date compared to and , respectively, in the prior year. The six months ended benefited from CEWS receipts of , offset by the payment of deferred corporate income tax installments from fiscal 2020 of Net debt to segment profit (1) was 3.02 times at February 28, 2021 , down from 3.18 times at August 31, 2020 , principally due to bank loan repayments of $94.6 million year-to-date, and as a result the long-term objective has been revised to below 2.5 times

was 3.02 times at , down from 3.18 times at , principally due to bank loan repayments of year-to-date, and as a result the long-term objective has been revised to below 2.5 times As of February 28, 2021 , the Company had $59.2 million of cash and a committed $300 million revolving credit facility that remains undrawn

(1) Free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 28, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

COVID-19 Update

All provinces and territories have begun mass vaccination programs to inoculate Canadians against COVID-19, however the phased-in roll-outs remain fluid as public health authorities continue to make adjustments to their plans due to the timing and expected volume of shipments from vaccine suppliers to the Federal government and then to each community. Current government forecasts indicate that Canadians could be fully immunized before the end of September 2021, which is dependent on approved vaccine suppliers continuing to meet delivery targets. Many provinces and territories had begun to ease restrictions subsequent to February 28, 2021, but the growing emergence of COVID-19 variants of concern that are more transmissible and carry increased health risks are causing a surge in cases and an increase in hospitalizations, which has led to most communities reintroducing emergency measures to counter any resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Disruptions caused by the imposition of these emergency measures, particularly in the retail and tourism sectors, continue to negatively impact advertising revenues. Although emergency measures are expected to ease in many provinces and territories in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as more Canadians begin to receive vaccinations, the uncertainty created by variants of concern and closures of many small businesses could continue to adversely impact advertising and other revenues for a prolonged period. There can be no certainty that inoculations will reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business in the short to medium term.

The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 virus and the actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 virus or remedy its impact, among others.

The Company's financial priorities remain unchanged. Importantly, the Company remains committed to increasing its financial flexibility over the longer term as evidenced by the reduction in the leverage target to under 2.5 times net debt to segment profit. In this environment the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.



Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, advertising and our expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2021, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; failure to meet covenants under our senior credit facility; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19 and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2020 and the second quarter ended February 28, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



As at February 28, As at August 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 59,222 45,900 Accounts receivable 360,539 297,585 Prepaid expenses and other assets 24,528 17,112 Total current assets 444,289 360,597 Tax credits receivable 31,125 26,745 Investments and other assets 64,812 59,424 Property, plant and equipment 318,907 333,762 Program rights 603,485 637,819 Film investments 41,492 44,891 Intangibles 1,737,255 1,789,018 Goodwill 664,958 664,958 Deferred income tax assets 58,594 53,668

3,964,917 3,970,882





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 510,309 451,682 Current portion of bank debt 116,589 76,339 Provisions 8,094 8,621 Income taxes payable 9,575 12,698 Total current liabilities 644,567 549,340 Long-term portion of bank debt 1,297,118 1,429,750 Other long-term liabilities 427,953 492,956 Provisions 9,303 9,494 Deferred income tax liabilities 434,691 440,923 Total liabilities 2,813,632 2,922,463





EQUITY



Share capital 816,189 816,189 Contributed surplus 1,511,886 1,511,325 Accumulated deficit (1,328,118) (1,425,432) Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit) 772 (2,258) Total equity attributable to shareholders 1,000,729 899,824 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 150,556 148,595 Total equity 1,151,285 1,048,419

3,964,917 3,970,882

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)





Revenues 358,874

375,995

779,229

843,873 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 246,234

260,086

487,982

543,849 Depreciation and amortization 38,301

40,299

76,288

80,266 Interest expense 24,347

29,783

49,083

58,606 Integration, restructuring and other costs 2,988

10,024

7,324

12,558 Other expense (income), net (6,292)

5,448

(6,857)

3,385 Income before income taxes 53,296

30,355

165,409

145,209 Income tax expense 13,399

7,932

42,964

38,426 Net income for the period 39,897

22,423

122,445

106,783















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:













Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges 2,542

(9,157)

5,029

(4,208) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (383)

231

(412)

178

2,159

(8,926)

4,617

(4,030) Items that will not be reclassified to income:













Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (808)

1,057

(1,587)

6,565 Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans 6,344

(12,471)

9,729

(7,715)

5,536

(11,414)

8,142

(1,150) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes 7,695

(20,340)

12,759

(5,180) Comprehensive income for the period 47,592

2,083

135,204

101,603















Net income attributable to:













Shareholders 35,300

18,524

111,964

96,640 Non-controlling interest 4,597

3,899

10,481

10,143

39,897

22,423

122,445

106,783















Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:













Shareholders 42,995

(1,816)

124,723

91,460 Non-controlling interest 4,597

3,899

10,481

10,143

47,592

2,083

135,204

101,603















Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:













Basic $0.17

$0.09

$0.54

$0.46 Diluted $0.17

$0.09

$0.54

$0.46

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

















Accumulated

























other

Total equity

Non-





Share

Contributed

Accumulated

comprehensive

attributable to

controlling





capital

surplus

deficit

income (deficit)

shareholders

interest

Total equity



























(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

























As at August 31, 2020 816,189

1,511,325

(1,425,432)

(2,258)

899,824

148,595

1,048,419 Comprehensive income —

—

111,964

12,759

124,723

10,481

135,204 Dividends declared —

—

(24,996)

—

(24,996)

(8,407)

(33,403) Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans —

—

9,729

(9,729)

—

—

— Share-based compensation expense —

561

—

—

561

—

561 Return of capital to non-controlling interest —

—

—

—

—

(1,622)

(1,622) Reallocation of equity interest —

—

617

—

617

(617)

— Equity funding by a non-controlling interest —

—

—

—

—

2,126

2,126 As at February 28, 2021 816,189

1,511,886

(1,328,118)

772

1,000,729

150,556

1,151,285









































Accumulated

























other

Total equity

Non-





Share

Contributed

Accumulated

comprehensive

attributable to

controlling





capital

surplus

deficit

income

shareholders

interest

Total equity



























(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

























As at August 31, 2019 830,477

1,512,818

(758,757)

12,187

1,596,725

145,512

1,742,237 Comprehensive income (loss) —

—

96,640

(5,180)

91,460

10,143

101,603 Dividends declared —

—

(25,221)

—

(25,221)

(10,661)

(35,882) Share repurchase under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") (9,761)

(3,629)

—

—

(13,390)

—

(13,390) Share repurchase commitment under NCIB (5,511)

(398)

—

—

(5,909)

—

(5,909) Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans —

—

(7,715)

7,715

—

—

— Share-based compensation expense —

561

—

—

561

—

561 Equity funding by a non-controlling interest —

—

—

—

—

5,411

5,411 As at February 29, 2020 815,205

1,509,352

(695,053)

14,722

1,644,226

150,405

1,794,631

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28,

February 29,

February 28,

February 29, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021

2020

2021

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income for the period 39,897

22,423

122,445

106,783 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:













Amortization of program rights 126,138

122,962

235,860

255,563 Amortization of film investments 2,656

5,255

6,920

11,081 Depreciation and amortization 38,301

40,299

76,288

80,266 Deferred income tax recovery (10,878)

(99)

(16,237)

(6,078) Share-based compensation expense 269

307

561

561 Imputed interest 11,009

13,682

22,043

26,238 Payment of program rights (121,147)

(147,809)

(202,257)

(267,001) Net spend on film investments (7,557)

(17,958)

(17,306)

(33,480) CRTC benefit payments (23)

(11)

(635)

(733) Other 607

(2,533)

1,279

(3,208) Cash flow from operations 79,272

36,518

228,961

169,992 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 14,436

29,225

(71,872)

(46,777) Cash provided by operating activities 93,708

65,743

157,089

123,215 INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,206)

(2,016)

(4,182)

(6,290) Proceeds from sale of property 147

30

147

39 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (1,349)

1,316

(1,780)

30 Cash used in investing activities (4,408)

(670)

(5,815)

(6,221) FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Decrease in bank loans (61,119)

(38,295)

(94,636)

(86,969) Shares repurchased under NCIB —

(9,667)

—

(12,963) Return of capital to non-controlling interest —

—

(1,622)

— Payments of lease liabilities (3,999)

(4,163)

(7,966)

(8,047) Equity funding by a non-controlling interest 2,126

3,277

2,126

5,411 Dividends paid (12,499)

(12,648)

(24,996)

(25,366) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (4,162)

(7,246)

(8,407)

(10,661) Other (362)

(2,122)

(2,451)

(2,509) Cash used in financing activities (80,015)

(70,864)

(137,952)

(141,104) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 9,285

(5,791)

13,322

(24,110) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 49,937

64,249

45,900

82,568 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 59,222

58,458

59,222

58,458

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)













Three months ended February 28, 2021















Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated Revenues 338,519

20,355

—

358,874 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 218,963

18,946

8,325

246,234 Segment profit (loss)(1) 119,556

1,409

(8,325)

112,640 Depreciation and amortization











38,301 Interest expense











24,347 Integration, restructuring and other costs











2,988 Other income, net











(6,292) Income before income taxes











53,296















Three months ended February 29, 2020















Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated Revenues 347,843

28,152

—

375,995 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 232,371

23,576

4,139

260,086 Segment profit (loss)(1) 115,472

4,576

(4,139)

115,909 Depreciation and amortization











40,299 Interest expense











29,783 Integration, restructuring and other costs











10,024 Other expense, net











5,448 Income before income taxes











30,355















Six months ended February 28, 2021















Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated Revenues 730,621

48,608

—

779,229 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 431,500

40,058

16,424

487,982 Segment profit (loss)(1) 299,121

8,550

(16,424)

291,247 Depreciation and amortization











76,288 Interest expense











49,083 Integration, restructuring and other costs











7,324 Other income, net











(6,857) Income before income taxes











165,409















Six months ended February 29, 2020















Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated Revenues 777,794

66,079

—

843,873 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 483,704

49,475

10,670

543,849 Segment profit (loss)(1) 294,090

16,604

(10,670)

300,024 Depreciation and amortization











80,266 Interest expense











58,606 Integration, restructuring and other costs











12,558 Other expense, net











3,385 Income before income taxes











145,209

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUES BY TYPE



Three months ended

Six months ended

February 28,

February 29,

February 28,

February 29, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Advertising 205,006

225,860

478,078

548,269 Subscriber fees 124,211

123,750

247,912

247,419 Merchandising, distribution and other 29,657

26,385

53,239

48,185

358,874

375,995

779,229

843,873

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended

Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders





Net income attributable to shareholders 35,300

18,524

111,964

96,640 Adjustments, net of income tax:













Integration, restructuring and other costs 2,196

7,376

5,383

9,240 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 37,496

25,900

117,347

105,880 Basic earnings per share $0.17

$0.09

$0.54

$0.46 Adjustments, net of income tax:













Integration, restructuring and other costs $0.01

$0.03

$0.02

$0.04 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.18

$0.12

$0.56

$0.50



Three months ended

Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) February 28,

February 29,

February 28,

February 29, Free Cash Flow 2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash provided by (used in):













Operating activities 93,708

65,743

157,089

123,215 Investing activities (4,408)

(670)

(5,815)

(6,221)

89,300

65,073

151,274

116,994 Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1) 390

—

790

1,127 Free cash flow 89,690

65,073

152,064

118,121

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.



Six months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) February 28,

August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2021

2020 Total bank loans, net of unamortized financing fees 1,413,707

1,506,089 Lease liabilities 146,985

148,580 Cash and cash equivalents (59,222)

(45,900) Net debt 1,501,470

1,608,769 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 497,062

505,839 Net debt to segment profit 3.02

3.18

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Second Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

Related Links

www.corusent.com

