Corus Entertainment Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Corus Entertainment Inc.

Jun 29, 2021, 06:00 ET

Strong revenue growth across the business driven by advertising revenue recovery and impressive streaming subscriber additions

  • Consolidated revenues increased 15% for the quarter and decreased 1% year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit(1) increased 17% for the quarter and 3% year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 32% for the quarter and 36% year-to-date
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of $40.7 million ($0.20 per share basic) for the quarter and $152.6 million ($0.73 per share basic) year-to-date
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) of 2.82 times at May 31, 2021, down from 3.18 times at August 31, 2020
  • Free cash flow(1) of $64.7 million for the quarter and $216.8 million year-to-date
  • Achieved recent milestone of over 600,000 paying subscribers on streaming platforms, more than doubled from the prior year

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its third quarter financial results today.

"Our third quarter marks a significant milestone for Corus, highlighted by strong operating execution with significant revenue and segment profit growth across all of our businesses," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered impressive double-digit growth in Television and Radio advertising revenue, yet another quarter of robust paid streaming subscriber gains, and a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in our content revenue. Our unwavering focus is on advancing our strategic priorities and the merits of our operating and financial discipline is increasingly evident. Our fall schedule on Global TV is one of the strongest we have seen in many years. This quarter, we completed a highly successful refinancing and delivered strong free cash flow further strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our financial flexibility. We are confident that the strategic momentum at Corus is lasting and when coupled with meaningful progress on our long-term leverage goals will unlock additional value for our shareholders in the quarters and years ahead."

Financial Highlights

Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

%

May 31,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenues





Television

379,822

331,322

15%

1,110,443

1,109,116

0%

Radio

23,177

17,645

31%

71,785

83,724

(14%)

402,999

348,967

15%

1,182,228

1,192,840

(1%)





Segment profit (loss) (1)





Television (2)

140,012

115,838

21%

439,133

409,928

7%

Radio (2)

1,285

(1,776)

172%

9,835

14,828

(34%)

Corporate (2)

(10,626)

(2,749)

(287%)

(27,050)

(13,419)

(102%)

130,671

111,313

17%

421,918

411,337

3%





Segment profit margin (1)





Television

37%

35%

40%

37%

Radio

6%

(10%)

14%

18%

Consolidated

32%

32%

36%

34%





Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

40,666

(752,280)

n/m

152,630

(655,640)

n/m

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1)

44,324

18,996

133%

161,671

124,876

29%





Basic earnings (loss) per share

$0.20

($3.61)

$0.73

($3.12)

Adjusted basic earnings per share (1)

$0.21

$0.09

$0.77

$0.59

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.19

($3.61)

$0.73

($3.12)





Free cash flow (1)

64,702

90,773

(29%)

216,766

208,894

4%

(1)

Segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020.

(2)

Segment profit included $4.4 million in Q3 (Television: $3.9 million; Radio: $0.6 million) and $12.6 million year-to-date (Television: $10.0 million; Radio: $1.7 million; Corporate: $0.9 million) of estimated Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") benefit and relief on regulatory fees of $0.6 million in Q3 (Television: $0.5 million; Radio: $0.1 million) and $8.8 million year-to-date (Television: $7.7 million; Radio: $1.1 million). In the prior year, segment profit included $17.4 million in Q3 and year-to- date (Television: $13.5 million; Radio: $2.7 million; Corporate: $1.1 million) of estimated CEWS benefit.

Segment Revenues

Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

%

May 31,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Revenues





Television

379,822

331,322

15%

1,110,443

1,109,116

0%

Advertising

233,181

191,437

22%

665,260

676,883

(2%)

Subscriber

124,402

121,500

2%

372,314

368,919

1%

Merchandising, distribution and other

22,239

18,385

21%

72,869

63,314

15%

Radio

23,177

17,645

31%

71,785

83,724

(14%)

Total Revenues

402,999

348,967

15%

1,182,228

1,192,840

(1%)








Optimized advertising revenues (1) 

38%

22%

111%

30%

23%

32%

New platform revenues (2)

8%

5%

82%

8%

4%

69%








(1)

Optimized advertising revenues reflect progress on the transformation of how Television advertising is sold. This metric includes revenues from audience segment selling as well as the Cynch automated buying platform expressed as a percentage of Television advertising revenues.

(2)

New platform revenues reflect progress on Corus' participation in rapidly growing streaming distribution platforms and digital advertising markets. This metric includes incremental subscriber revenues from new streaming initiatives and advertising revenues from digital platforms expressed as a percentage of total Television advertising and subscriber revenues.

Operational Highlights

Advertising revenues have sequentially improved from pandemic driven low in Q3 of the prior year:

  • Television advertising revenues increased 22% in Q3, and decreased 2% on a year-to-date basis
  • Subscriber revenues increased 2% in Q3 and 1% year-to-date as increases to paid subscriptions on streaming platforms offset linear subscriber declines
  • Merchandising, distribution and other revenues increased 21% in Q3 and 15% year-to-date
  • Radio segment revenues increased 31% in Q3 and decreased 14% on a year-to-date basis

The Company furthered its Strategic Priorities, unveiling its premium programming acquisitions and original content slate as well as announcing streaming subscriber metrics and new common audience segments for its optimized revenue offering:

  • The Company announced its Global Television primetime and specialty networks' programming lineup for 2021/22, as well as its slate of premium original content for production in 2021/22. Corus Studios unveiled a diverse slate of 23 lifestyle and factual reality series with 10 new series like Pamela Anderson's Home Reno Project, Styled and Wall of Bakers and 13 returning hits such as Island of Bryan and Rust Valley Restorers. Nelvana greenlit five new and returning series including Super Wish and Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe.
  • As of June 29, 2021, the Company has reached a new milestone of more than 600,000 paying subscribers to its STACKTV, Nick+ and other streaming platforms, an increase from more than 500,000 paying subscribers on April 9, 2021.
  • In partnership with ThinkTV, the Company announced the addition of seven new industry-wide common advertising segments, bringing the total to 26. In addition, Corus has the ability to build virtually any custom segment for its clients.

Financial Position & Liquidity

  • Free cash flow(1) of $64.7 million in Q3 and $216.8 million year-to-date compared to $90.8 million and $208.9 million, respectively, in the prior year. The decrease in free cash flow in the third quarter is principally attributable to the deferral of corporate income tax installments in the prior year, which resulted in a year-over-year increase in cash income taxes of $22.0 million, along with higher payments for program rights and a lower working capital contribution. The nine months ended May 31, 2021 benefited from CEWS receipts of $33.0 million, offset by the payment of deferred corporate income tax installments from fiscal 2020 of $17.2 million.
  • On May 11, 2021, the Company issued $500.0 million in principal amount of 5.0% Senior Unsecured Notes due May 11, 2028 (the "Notes"). The net proceeds therefrom were used to repay amounts under the Company's Term Credit Facility.
  • Effective May 31, 2021, the Company's credit agreement with a syndicate of banks was amended and restated. The principal amendments effected were to combine the Term Credit Facility tranches into one tranche and extend the maturity for the Term Credit Facility and Revolving Credit Facility to May 31, 2025.
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) was 2.82 times at May 31, 2021, down from 3.18 times at August 31, 2020, principally due to repayment of bank loans of $602.2 million year-to-date, the issue of the Notes of $500.0 million which were added to net debt of as well as a higher cash position at the end of the quarter.
  • As of May 31, 2021, the Company had $84.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and a committed $300 million revolving credit facility that remains undrawn.

(1)

Free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for June 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

COVID-19 Update

All provinces and territories continue with mass vaccination programs at an accelerated pace to inoculate Canadians against COVID-19, with approximately 75% of adult Canadians having received at least one dose as of June 28, 2021. Current government forecasts indicate that all Canadians who want to be, will be fully immunized before the end of September 2021. Many provinces and territories have begun easing restrictions as infection rates decline considerably, but continue to closely monitor COVID-19 variants of concern that are more transmissible and carry increased health risks, which may lead to the reintroduction of emergency measures to counter any resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Disruptions caused by the imposition of emergency measures, particularly in the retail, tourism and entertainment sectors, would continue to negatively impact advertising revenues. There can be no certainty that inoculations will continue to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business in the short to medium term.

The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 virus and the actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 virus or remedy its impact, among others.

The Company's financial priorities remain unchanged. Importantly, the Company remains committed to increasing its financial flexibility over the longer term. In this environment the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow, net debt to segment profit, optimized revenues, and new platform revenues that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, advertising and our expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2021, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; failure to meet covenants under our senior credit facility; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19 and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2020 and the third quarter ended May 31, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.


 

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at May 31,

As at August 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

84,118

45,900

Accounts receivable

373,175

297,585

Prepaid expenses and other assets

26,713

17,112

Total current assets

484,006

360,597

Tax credits receivable

32,464

26,745

Investments and other assets

90,373

59,424

Property, plant and equipment

312,824

333,762

Program rights

589,580

637,819

Film investments

39,999

44,891

Intangibles

1,713,739

1,789,018

Goodwill

664,958

664,958

Deferred income tax assets

55,535

53,668

3,983,478

3,970,882

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

531,505

451,682

Current portion of long-term debt

46,185

76,339

Provisions

7,536

8,621

Income taxes payable

15,519

12,698

Total current liabilities

600,745

549,340

Long-term debt

1,350,580

1,429,750

Other long-term liabilities

381,801

492,956

Provisions

9,081

9,494

Deferred income tax liabilities

431,533

440,923

Total liabilities

2,773,740

2,922,463

 

EQUITY

Share capital

816,189

816,189

Contributed surplus

1,512,155

1,511,325

Accumulated deficit

(1,295,778)

(1,425,432)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit)

22,143

(2,258)

Total equity attributable to shareholders

1,054,709

899,824

Equity attributable to non-controlling interest

155,029

148,595

Total equity

1,209,738

1,048,419

3,983,478

3,970,882

    

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three months ended

Nine months ended

May 31,

May 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

402,999

348,967

1,182,228

1,192,840

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

272,328

237,654

760,310

781,503

Depreciation and amortization

38,117

39,485

114,405

119,751

Interest expense

26,807

29,378

75,890

87,984

Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment

786,790

786,790

Debt refinancing

3,408

3,408

Integration, restructuring and other costs

1,561

2,636

8,885

15,194

Other expense (income), net

(4,755)

10,251

(11,612)

13,636

Income (loss) before income taxes

65,533

(757,227)

230,942

(612,018)

Income tax expense (recovery)

17,258

(8,947)

60,222

29,479

Net income (loss) for the period

48,275

(748,280)

170,720

(641,497)

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:



Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges

4,611

(13,663)

9,640

(17,871)

Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,295)

656

(1,707)

834

3,316

(13,007)

7,933

(17,037)

Items that will not be reclassified to income:



Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets

18,055

(7,458)

16,468

(893)

Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans

4,171

21,750

13,900

14,035

22,226

14,292

30,368

13,142

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

25,542

1,285

38,301

(3,895)

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

73,817

(746,995)

209,021

(645,392)





Net income (loss) attributable to:



Shareholders

40,666

(752,280)

152,630

(655,640)

Non-controlling interest

7,609

4,000

18,090

14,143

48,275

(748,280)

170,720

(641,497)





Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:



Shareholders

66,208

(750,995)

190,931

(659,535)

Non-controlling interest

7,609

4,000

18,090

14,143

73,817

(746,995)

209,021

(645,392)





Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:



Basic

$0.20

($3.61)

$0.73

($3.12)

Diluted

$0.19

($3.61)

$0.73

($3.12)


 

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

 

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

Share
capital

 

 

Contributed
surplus

 

 

Accumulated
deficit

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (deficit)

 

Total equity
attributable to
shareholders

 

Non-
controlling
interest

 

 

 

Total equity

As at August 31, 2020

816,189

1,511,325

(1,425,432)

(2,258)

899,824

148,595

1,048,419

Comprehensive income

152,630

38,301

190,931

18,090

209,021

Dividends declared

(37,493)

(37,493)

(11,543)

(49,036)

Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans

 

 

 

13,900

 

(13,900)

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

830

830

830

Return of capital to non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,622)

 

(1,622)

Reallocation of equity interest

617

617

(617)

Equity funding by a non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,126

 

2,126

As at May 31, 2021

816,189

1,512,155

(1,295,778)

22,143

1,054,709

155,029

1,209,738

 

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

 

Share
capital

 

 

 

Contributed
surplus

 

 

 

Accumulated
deficit

 

Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (deficit)

 

 

Total equity
attributable to
shareholders

 

 

Non-
controlling
interest

 

 

 

Total equity

As at August 31, 2019

830,477

1,512,818

(758,757)

12,187

1,596,725

145,512

1,742,237

Comprehensive income (loss)

(655,640)

(3,895)

(659,535)

14,143

(645,392)

Dividends declared

(25,187)

(25,187)

(14,668)

(39,855)

Share repurchase under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB")

 

(14,288)

 

(2,605)

 

 

 

(16,893)

 

 

(16,893)

Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans

 

 

 

14,035

 

(14,035)

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

852

852

852

Equity funding by a non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,411

 

5,411

As at May 31, 2020

816,189

1,511,065

(1,425,549)

(5,743)

895,962

150,398

1,046,360


 

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

May 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income (loss) for the period

48,275

(748,280)

170,720

(641,497)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:



Amortization of program rights

139,301

130,661

375,161

386,224

Amortization of film investments

2,980

3,333

9,900

14,414

Depreciation and amortization

38,117

39,485

114,405

119,751

Deferred income tax recovery

(6,419)

(21,529)

(22,656)

(27,607)

Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment

786,790

786,790

Share-based compensation expense

269

291

830

852

Imputed interest

10,710

13,564

32,753

39,802

Debt refinancing

3,408

3,408

Payment of program rights

(169,787)

(138,195)

(372,044)

(405,196)

Net spend on film investments

(4,013)

(12,527)

(21,319)

(46,007)

CRTC benefit payments

(312)

(635)

(1,045)

Other

(599)

(2,553)

680

(5,761)

Cash flow from operations

62,242

50,728

291,203

220,720

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

5,071

45,131

(66,801)

(1,646)

Cash provided by operating activities

67,313

95,859

224,402

219,074

INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Additions to property, plant and equipment

(2,002)

(3,801)

(6,184)

(10,091)

Proceeds from sale of property

172

249

319

288

Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets

(732)

(2,237)

(2,512)

(2,207)

Cash used in investing activities

(2,562)

(5,789)

(8,377)

(12,010)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Decrease in bank loans

(507,527)

(43,691)

(602,163)

(130,660)

Financing fees

(12,119)

(12,119)

Issuance of senior unsecured notes

500,000

500,000

Shares repurchased under NCIB

(3,930)

(16,893)

Return of capital to non-controlling interest

(1,622)

Payments of lease liabilities

(4,170)

(4,058)

(12,136)

(12,105)

Equity funding by a non-controlling interest

2,126

5,411

Dividends paid

(12,497)

(12,535)

(37,493)

(37,901)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(3,136)

(4,007)

(11,543)

(14,668)

Other

(406)

(675)

(2,857)

(3,184)

Cash used in financing activities

(39,855)

(68,896)

(177,807)

(210,000)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

24,896

21,174

38,218

(2,936)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

59,222

58,458

45,900

82,568

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

84,118

79,632

84,118

79,632


 

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION



 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended May 31, 2021




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

379,822

23,177

402,999

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

239,810

21,892

10,626

272,328

Segment profit (loss)(1)

140,012

1,285

(10,626)

130,671

Depreciation and amortization


38,117

Interest expense


26,807

Debt refinancing


3,408

Integration, restructuring and other costs


1,561

Other income, net


(4,755)

Income before income taxes


65,533

 

Three months ended May 31, 2020




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

331,322

17,645

348,967

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

215,484

19,421

2,749

237,654

Segment profit (loss)(1)

115,838

(1,776)

(2,749)

111,313

Depreciation and amortization


39,485

Interest expense


29,378

Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment


786,790

Integration, restructuring and other costs


2,636

Other expense, net


10,251

Loss before income taxes


(757,227)

Nine months ended May 31, 2021




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

1,110,443

71,785

1,182,228

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

671,310

61,950

27,050

760,310

Segment profit (loss)(1)

439,133

9,835

(27,050)

421,918

Depreciation and amortization


114,405

Interest expense


75,890

Debt refinancing


3,408

Integration, restructuring and other costs


8,885

Other income, net


(11,612)

Income before income taxes


230,942

Nine months ended May 31, 2020




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenues

1,109,116

83,724

1,192,840

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

699,188

68,896

13,419

781,503

Segment profit (loss)(1)

409,928

14,828

(13,419)

411,337

Depreciation and amortization


119,751

Interest expense


87,984

Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment


786,790

Integration, restructuring and other costs


15,194

Other expense, net


13,636

Loss before income taxes


(612,018)


(1)

Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUES BY TYPE




Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

May 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Advertising

255,082

207,862

733,160

756,131

Subscriber fees

124,402

121,500

372,314

368,919

Merchandising, distribution and other

23,515

19,605

76,754

67,790

402,999

348,967

1,182,228

1,192,840

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES




Three months ended

Nine months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

May 31,

May 31,

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to shareholders

40,666

(752,280)

152,630

(655,640)

Adjustments, net of income tax:



Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment

769,338

769,338

Debt refinancing

2,511

2,511

Integration, restructuring and other costs

1,147

1,938

6,530

11,178

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders

44,324

18,996

161,671

124,876

Basic earnings per share

$0.20

($3.61)

$0.73

($3.12)

Adjustments, net of income tax:



Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment

$3.69

$3.66

Debt refinancing

$0.01

$0.01

Integration, restructuring and other costs

$0.01

$0.03

$0.05

Adjusted basic earnings per share

$0.21

$0.09

$0.77

$0.59

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

May 31,

Free Cash Flow

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash provided by (used in):



Operating activities

67,313

95,859

224,402

219,074

Investing activities

(2,562)

(5,789)

(8,377)

(12,010)

 

Add (Deduct): cash used in (provided by) business acquisitions and strategic investments (1)

64,751

90,070

216,025

207,064

(49)

703

741

1,830

Free cash flow

64,702

90,773

216,766

208,894

(1)

Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           


Nine months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

May 31,

August 31,

Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit

2021

2020

Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees

1,396,765

1,506,089

Lease liabilities

145,988

148,580

Cash and cash equivalents

(84,118)

(45,900)

Net debt

1,458,635

1,608,769

Segment profit (denominator) (1)

516,420

505,839

Net debt to segment profit

2.82

3.18

(1)

Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Third Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.

