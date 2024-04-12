CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

  • Consolidated revenue decreased 13% for the quarter and 14% for the year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit(1) decreased 11% for the quarter and 9% for the year-to-date
  • Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 18% for the quarter and 26% for the year-to-date
  • Net loss attributable to shareholders of $9.8 million ($0.05 loss per share basic) for the quarter and net income attributable to shareholders of $22.9 million ($0.12 per share basic) for the year-to-date
  • Proforma net debt to segment profit(1) of 3.62 times at February 29, 2024, which excludes contributions to segment profit from a prior year business divestiture, was consistent with the proforma net debt to segment profit as at August 31, 2023
  • Free cash flow(1) of $32.9 million for the quarter and $56.6 million for the year-to-date

TORONTO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its second quarter financial results today.

"We delivered a strong quarter of free cash flow generation that was directed towards reduction of our term loan facility as we maintained focus on streamlining our operating model," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Television advertising revenue for the second quarter was in line with our expectations. Importantly, premium scripted content returned to our networks and platforms in February with promising early audience results. That said, visibility in the advertising market remains limited despite the normalization of our program supply. Demand creation is our priority to monetize these audiences while we concurrently deploy a disciplined focus on expense reduction to improve operational efficiency."

Financial Highlights

Three months ended

Six months ended

February 29,

February 28,

%

February 29, 

February 28,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Revenue





Television

278,059

321,548

(14 %)

620,492

723,077

(14 %)

Radio

21,478

22,323

(4 %)

48,949

51,985

(6 %)

299,537

343,871

(13 %)

669,441

775,062

(14 %)





Segment profit (loss) (1)





Television

58,903

63,019

(7 %)

180,661

194,778

(7 %)

Radio

857

350

145 %

5,402

6,372

(15 %)

Corporate

(7,015)

(4,234)

(66 %)

(12,469)

(10,323)

(21 %)

52,745

59,135

(11 %)

173,594

190,827

(9 %)





Segment profit margin (1)





Television

21 %

20 %

29 %

27 %

Radio

4 %

2 %

11 %

12 %

Consolidated

18 %

17 %

26 %

25 %





Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

(9,780)

(15,450)

37 %

22,931

15,937

44 %

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (1)

(5,944)

(13,880)

57 %

35,303

19,586

80 %





Basic earnings (loss) per share

($0.05)

($0.08)

$0.12

$0.08

Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share (1)

($0.03)

($0.07)

$0.18

$0.10

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

($0.05)

($0.08)

$0.12

$0.08





Free cash flow (1)

32,862

28,397

16 %

56,570

49,207

15 %

(1)

In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Second Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.
Segment Revenue

Three months ended

Six months ended

February 29,

February 28,

%

February 29,

February 28,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Revenue

 

278,059

 

620,492

Television

321,548

(14 %)

723,077

(14 %)

Advertising

148,979

169,124

(12 %)

358,275

421,637

(15 %)

Subscriber

117,285

124,051

(5 %)

235,535

251,566

(6 %)

Distribution, production and other

11,795

28,373

(58 %)

26,682

49,874

(47 %)

Radio

21,478

22,323

(4 %)

48,949

51,985

(6 %)

Total Revenue

299,537

343,871

(13 %)

669,441

775,062

(14 %)





New platform revenue percentage (1)

12 %

12 %

12 %

11 %

(4 %)

(1)

New platform revenue does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definition and explanation, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.
Operational Highlights 

Corus advanced its strategic priorities on multiple fronts. The Company launched its Winter/Spring 2024 schedule for Global TV on traditional and streaming platforms, continued to implement cost savings initiatives and made bank debt repayments. The Company continues to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

  • Global launches its Winter/Spring 2024 Programming. Global Television's core prime-time audiences increased(1) following the return of blockbuster franchises NCIS and FBI, hit dramas CSI: Vegas and 9-1-1, acclaimed comedies Abbott Elementary and Ghosts, season 46 of Survivor, fan favourite Big Brother Canada and the introduction of new drama Elsbeth.
  • HGTV Canada and MEM announced the greenlight of Renovation Resort. HGTV Canada's Scott McGillivray and Brian Baeumler return as co-hosts and judges in Season 2 of Renovation Resort, distributed by Corus Studios. The series successfully debuted as the #1 Canadian original series on Specialty television in Spring 2023(2).

(1)

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, Spring'24 (Feb 12/24 - Mar 17/24) vs Spring '24 Prior Weeks (Jan 1/24 - Feb 11/24) - confirmed to 3/1/24, A25-54, AMA(000),  core primetime: Mo-Su 8-11pm, Local time

(2)

Source: Numeris PPM Data, SP'23 (Jan 2/23 – May 28/23) – confirmed data, Total Canada, 3+ airings, CDN SPEC COM ENG excluding sports, based on AMA(000), A25-54
Financial Highlights
  • Free cash flow(1) of $32.9 million in Q2 and $56.6 million year-to-date compared to $28.4 million and $49.2 million year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The increase in free cash flow(1) for the second quarter and the year-to-date is mainly attributable to higher cash provided by operating activities.
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) was 3.55 times as at February 29, 2024. Proforma net debt to segment profit(2) was 3.62 times at
  • February 29, 2024, unchanged from August 31, 2023 and down from 3.67 times at November 30, 2023.
  • In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, Corus paid down $21.5 million of debt and $31.5 million year-to-date.
  • As of February 29, 2024, the Company had $61.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $236.4 million available to be drawn under its $300.0 million Revolving Facility.

(1)

Free cash flow, segment profit, net debt to segment profit and proforma net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2023 ("2023 MD&A").

(2)

Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc., which was sold in August 2023, for the most recent four quarters.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 29, 2024 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 12, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3VfgNm0. You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.764.8650 and for North America is 1.888.664.6383. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning April 12, 2024, at 11 a.m.ET or accessible by telephone until April 19, 2024, at 1.888.390.0541 (toll-free North America) or 416.764.8677 (local or international), using replay code 674162#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Outlook

In the third quarter, delivery of new episodes of scripted programming are expected to resume closer to normal levels following the settlement of the labour actions by the U.S. writers and actors guilds. However, lingering impacts from the lengthy disruption of advertising markets due to the strikes, as well as continuing macroeconomic uncertainty and the competitive environment, are expected to lower demand for linear advertising. As such, the Company expects year-over-year declines in Television advertising revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 in the range of 10% to 15%. Amortization of TV program rights is expected to decline in the quarter by a similar range on a year-over-year basis and the Company will continue with its implementation of additional cost reduction initiatives. While the Company continues to expect improvement in the macroeconomic environment in the medium term, visibility remains limited at this time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, proforma net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and six months ended February 29, 2024, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2024, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un-mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2023 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2023. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.|

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at February 29,

As at August 31,

2024

2023

ASSETS

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

61,505

56,163

Accounts receivable

282,617

295,175

Income taxes recoverable

12,531

21,597

Prepaid expenses and other assets

22,457

21,285

Total current assets

379,110

394,220

Tax credits receivable

35,237

44,270

Investments and other assets

58,829

74,415

Property, plant and equipment, net

257,918

268,214

Program rights

646,407

668,976

Film investments

60,295

53,085

Intangible assets, net

1,169,734

1,198,229

Deferred income tax assets

45,958

44,653

Total assets

2,653,488

2,746,062

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

556,105

565,052

Current portion of long-term debt

17,551

13,434

Provisions

13,489

9,811

Total current liabilities

587,145

588,297

Long-term debt

1,045,305

1,078,950

Other long-term liabilities

257,627

316,912

Provisions

8,881

9,041

Deferred income tax liabilities

289,155

293,862

Total liabilities

2,188,113

2,287,062

 

EQUITY

Share capital

281,052

281,052

Contributed surplus

2,013,347

2,012,936

Accumulated deficit

(1,992,899)

(2,014,077)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

28,771

37,841

Total equity attributable to shareholders

330,271

317,752

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

135,104

141,248

Total equity

465,375

459,000

2,653,488

2,746,062

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three months ended

Six months ended

February 29,

February 28,

February 29,

February 28,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

299,537

343,871

669,441

775,062

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

246,792

284,736

495,847

584,235

Depreciation and amortization

29,850

40,282

60,168

80,416

Interest expense

28,073

34,751

57,161

69,123

Debt refinancing

753

Restructuring and other costs

5,267

2,137

16,068

4,966

Other expense (income), net

253

1,375

(317)

8,421

Income (loss) before income taxes

(10,698)

(19,410)

39,761

27,901

Income tax expense (recovery)

(3,002)

(4,491)

10,439

8,222

Net income (loss) for the period

(7,696)

(14,919)

29,322

19,679

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):



Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges

(4)

2,336

(2,844)

1,294

Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment

53

423

232

1,309

49

2,759

(2,612)

2,603

Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):



Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets

(4,815)

(365)

(6,458)

(688)

Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans

(1,096)

1,489

(2,430)

547

(5,911)

1,124

(8,888)

(141)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

(5,862)

3,883

(11,500)

2,462

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(13,558)

(11,036)

17,822

22,141





Net income (loss) attributable to:



Shareholders

(9,780)

(15,450)

22,931

15,937

Non-controlling interests

2,084

531

6,391

3,742

(7,696)

(14,919)

29,322

19,679





Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:



Shareholders

(15,642)

(11,567)

11,431

18,399

Non-controlling interests

2,084

531

6,391

3,742

(13,558)

(11,036)

17,822

22,141





Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:



Basic

($0.05)

($0.08)

$0.12

$0.08

Diluted

($0.05)

($0.08)

$0.12

$0.08

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.








INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

 

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

Share
capital

 

 

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

deficit

Accumulated
other
comprehensive

income

Total equity
attributable to
shareholders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total equity

As at August 31, 2023

281,052

2,012,936

(2,014,077)

37,841

317,752

141,248

459,000

Comprehensive income (loss)

22,931

(11,500)

11,431

6,391

17,822

Dividends declared

(7,670)

(7,670)

Change in fair value of put option liability

677

677

(4,865)

(4,188)

Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans

(2,430)

2,430

Share-based compensation expense

411

411

411

As at February 29, 2024

281,052

2,013,347

(1,992,899)

28,771

330,271

135,104

465,375

 

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

Share
capital

Contributed

surplus

Accumulated

deficit

Accumulated

other
comprehensive

income

Total equity

attributable to
shareholders

Non-
controlling
interests

Total equity

As at August 31, 2022

781,918

1,511,481

(1,574,358)

33,000

752,041

151,940

903,981

Comprehensive income

15,937

2,462

18,399

3,742

22,141

Dividends declared

(11,505)

(11,505)

(10,073)

(21,578)

Reduction of stated capital

(500,000)

500,000

Change in fair value of put option liability

(597)

(597)

164

(433)

Shares repurchased under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB")

(3,089)

1,119

(1,970)

(1,970)

Reversal of automatic share purchase commitment

2,223

(504)

1,719

1,719

Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans

547

(547)

Share-based compensation expense

368

368

368

Equity funding by a non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,855

 

3,855

As at February 28, 2023

281,052

2,012,464

(1,569,976)

34,915

758,455

149,628

908,083

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




Three months ended

Six months ended

February 29,

February 28,

February 29,

February 28,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024

2023

2024

2023

OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income (loss) for the period

(7,696)

(14,919)

29,322

19,679

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:



Amortization of program rights

119,857

143,551

239,368

295,940

Amortization of film investments

3,188

6,234

7,321

10,509

Depreciation and amortization

29,850

40,282

60,168

80,416

Deferred income tax recovery

(238)

(3,575)

(3,123)

(8,559)

Share-based compensation expense

164

102

411

368

Imputed interest

11,189

15,179

23,421

31,356

Debt refinancing

753

Payment of program rights

(135,988)

(173,932)

(266,182)

(333,047)

Net spend on film investments

(7,027)

(14,691)

(10,143)

(36,275)

Other

53

(491)

(782)

141

Cash flow from operations

13,352

(2,260)

80,534

60,528

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

24,775

33,192

(18,649)

(5,005)

Cash provided by operating activities

38,127

30,932

61,885

55,523

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Additions to property, plant and equipment

(6,477)

(2,426)

(7,603)

(5,373)

Proceeds from sale of property

931

247

2,224

340

Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets

281

(427)

(282)

(1,354)

Cash used in investing activities

(5,265)

(2,606)

(5,661)

(6,387)

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Decrease in bank loans

(21,473)

(33,127)

(31,486)

(2,070)

Financing fees

(998)

(619)

(998)

Share repurchase under NCIB

(2,045)

Equity funding by a non-controlling interest

3,855

3,855

Payment of lease liabilities

(4,514)

(4,438)

(8,951)

(8,813)

Dividends paid

(11,962)

(23,965)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(3,705)

(3,710)

(7,670)

(10,073)

Other

(999)

(1,006)

(2,156)

(2,087)

Cash used in financing activities

(30,691)

(51,386)

(50,882)

(46,196)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

2,171

(23,060)

5,342

2,940

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

59,334

80,912

56,163

54,912

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

61,505

57,852

61,505

57,852

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended February 29, 2024




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

278,059

21,478

299,537

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

219,156

20,621

7,015

246,792

Segment profit (loss)(1)

58,903

857

(7,015)

52,745

Depreciation and amortization


29,850

Interest expense


28,073

Restructuring and other costs


5,267

Other expense, net


253

Loss before income taxes


(10,698)

Three months ended February 28, 2023




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

321,548

22,323

343,871

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

258,529

21,973

4,234

284,736

Segment profit (loss)(1)

63,019

350

(4,234)

59,135

Depreciation and amortization


40,282

Interest expense


34,751

Restructuring and other costs


2,137

Other expense, net


1,375

Loss before income taxes


(19,410)










Six months ended February 29, 2024




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

620,492

48,949

669,441

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

439,831

43,547

12,469

495,847

Segment profit (loss)(1)

180,661

5,402

(12,469)

173,594

Depreciation and amortization


60,168

Interest expense


57,161

Debt refinancing


753

Restructuring and other costs


16,068

Other income, net


(317)

Income before income taxes


39,761

Six months ended February 28, 2023




Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

723,077

51,985

775,062

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

528,299

45,613

10,323

584,235

Segment profit (loss)(1)

194,778

6,372

(10,323)

190,827

Depreciation and amortization


80,416

Interest expense


69,123

Restructuring and other costs


4,966

Other expense, net


8,421

Income before income taxes


27,901





(1)

Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Second Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.
REVENUE BY TYPE

Three months ended

Six months ended

February 29,

February 28,

February 29,

February 28,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Advertising

168,753

190,294

404,106

471,061

Subscriber

117,285

124,051

235,535

251,566

Distribution, production and other

13,499

29,526

29,800

52,435

299,537

343,871

669,441

775,062
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Three months ended

Six months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

February 29,

February 28,

%

February 29,

February 28,

%

New platform revenue

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

New platform revenue (numerator)

32,813

34,172

(4 %)

70,883

73,860

(4 %)

 

Television advertising revenue

 

148,979

 

169,124

 

(12 %)

 

358,275

 

421,637

 

(15 %)

Television subscriber revenue

117,285

124,051

(5 %)

235,535

251,566

(6 %)

Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator)

266,264

293,175

(9 %)

593,810

673,203

(12 %)

New platform revenue percentage

12 %

12 %

12 %

11 %






Three months ended

Six months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

February 29,

February 28,

February 29,

February 28,

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

2024

2023

2024

2023

Adjustments, net of income tax:

(9,780)

(15,450)

22,931

15,937

     Debt refinancing

555

     Restructuring and other costs

3,836

1,570

11,817

3,649

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

(5,944)

(13,880)

35,303

19,586

Basic earnings (loss) per share

($0.05)

($0.08)

$0.12

$0.08

Adjustments, net of income tax: 



     Debt refinancing

     Restructuring and other costs

$0.02

$0.01

$0.06

$0.02

Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share

($0.03)

($0.07)

$0.18

$0.10

Three months ended

Six months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

February 29,

February 28,

February 29,

February 28,

Free Cash Flow

2024

2023

2024

2023

Cash provided by (used in):



Operating activities

38,127

30,932

61,885

55,523

Investing activities

(5,265)

(2,606)

(5,661)

(6,387)

 

Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1)

32,862

28,326

56,224

49,136

71

346

71

Free cash flow

32,862

28,397

56,570

49,207

(1)

Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.

                                                                                                                                                                                      

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 

As at February 29,

As at August 31,

Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit

2024

2023

Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options

1,062,856

1,092,384

Lease liabilities

121,785

126,084

Cash and cash equivalents

(61,505)

(56,163)

Net debt (numerator)

1,123,136

1,162,305

Segment profit (denominator) (1)

316,772

334,005

Net debt to segment profit

3.55

3.48

Proforma net debt to segment profit (2)

3.62

3.62

(1)

Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Second Quarter 2024 Report to Shareholders.

(2)

Proforma net debt to segment profit ratio excludes contributions to segment profit from Toon Boom Animation Inc., which was divested on August 23, 2023, for the most recent four quarters.


SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc (IR Group)

