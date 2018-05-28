Corus Entertainment Provides Update on Sale of Historia and Séries+ to Bell Media

In addition to Competition Act approval, completion of the sale remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (the "CRTC") and other customary closing conditions. The application is currently before the CRTC.

Corus Entertainment also remains an active contributor to the Quebec broadcast and production community with Global Montreal, Télétoon and La chaîne Disney, as well as Toon Boom, its animation software company.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that creates and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 44 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children's book publishing, animation software, technology and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic Channel, Q107, CKNW, Fresh Radio, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corus-entertainment-provides-update-on-sale-of-historia-and-series-to-bell-media-300655368.html

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

Related Links

www.corusent.com

