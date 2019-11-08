Corus Entertainment to Host Investor Education Session

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced today that it will host a Go-to-Market Revenue Strategy investor education session on Monday, November 18, 2019.

In this session, members of Corus' executive and revenue leadership teams will explore market trends and discuss how Corus is maximizing revenue opportunities in the evolving media landscape. An overview of our updated Capital Allocation Policy will also be provided.

The event will commence at 1:00 PM Eastern Time (E.T.) and is expected to conclude at approximately 3:00 p.m. E.T.

In person attendance is by invitation only; however, the event will be webcast live and can be accessed on Corus' website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations Section. A copy of the presentation will also be made available in the same location.

For further information, please contact investor.relations@corusent.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

Follow Corus PR @CorusPR

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

Related Links

www.corusent.com

