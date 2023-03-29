CORUS ENTERTAINMENT'S SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON APRIL 13, 2023

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) will release its second quarter fiscal 2023 results on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

A conference call with Corus' senior management will take place at 8 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. CT/ 6 a.m. MT/ 5 a.m. PT. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in.

Rapidconnect: To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://bit.ly/3zhNIds

Traditional Dial-in Information:

1.888.256.1007 (toll-free North America) or 647.484.0475 (local or international)

Webcast: This conference call will also be available through a live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website at www.corusent.com.

Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

PowerPoint slides will be posted 15 minutes before the start of this call in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website.

Replay: This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning April 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET or accessible by telephone until April 20, 2023, at 1.888.203.1112 (toll-free North America) or 647.436.0148 (local or international), using replay code 9635047#.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca , Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com .

