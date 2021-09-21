Corval™ Launches New Biopharma Commercialization Planning Platform

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corval LLC today announced the launch of its cloud-based commercialization planning platform designed for early- to mid-stage biopharma companies. Created by industry veterans with deep experience in biopharma commercialization, the platform provides a technology-based approach that expedites the commercialization planning process and helps teams align on strategic decisions, timing, and future resourcing needs.

"I have spent my entire career in this space and been exposed to the many challenges facing early- to mid-stage biopharma companies, particularly, how the lack of in-house expertise and constrained resources can threaten the ability to know what to do when," said Sue Nemetz, founder and CEO of Corval and CEO of The NemetzGroup LLC, a strategic consultancy that has supported the progression of more than 100 companies with assets at every phase of development.

"As a biotech CEO and investor, I have seen many companies get mired in the commercialization planning process. Corval, built upon the wealth of knowledge and experience from The NemetzGroup, will help ensure biotech executive teams don't miss any critical steps on their path to market," added Abbie Celniker, Ph.D., a Partner at Third Rock Ventures.

Corval's platform is built upon decades of biopharma commercialization experience and more than 75,000 data points that drive recommendations throughout the entire development timeline and accommodate the unique circumstances of each asset's commercial strategy. Corval contains foundational tools for commercialization success, including:

Custom Commercialization Map: a detailed and adaptable roadmap of the objectives and activities necessary to commercialize an asset

a detailed and adaptable roadmap of the objectives and activities necessary to commercialize an asset Budget and Resource Plan: a customized schedule of the resources and investments required to support these activities and achieve organizational objectives

a customized schedule of the resources and investments required to support these activities and achieve organizational objectives Commercialization Center: a single workspace to collaborate on the roadmap and access a trove of commercialization knowledge

"I am a firm believer in early commercialization planning, so the value of Corval was immediately clear to me. Corval allowed our newly formed team to quickly align on key assumptions and strategic decisions so we could hit the ground running with clarity and confidence on the road ahead," said Kerrie Brady, CEO of OcuTerra Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and early adopter of the Corval platform.

Nemetz added, "With Corval, companies can rapidly produce a comprehensive and customized commercialization plan and forge ahead on the work of getting treatments to patients in need."

About Corval

Corval develops technology solutions to empower biopharma leaders to navigate the commercialization process with confidence. Built on decades of commercialization expertise, its innovative cloud-based platform assesses each asset's unique situation and creates a customized, detailed map to illustrate every step on the journey from clinic to market. Corval reduces the commercialization planning process from three to six months to three to six days, dramatically streamlining efforts to set commercialization plans in motion. For more information, visit corval.io.

Contact:

Meera Oliva

[email protected]

SOURCE Corval LLC

Related Links

https://corval.io/

