CORVENT MEDICAL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF THE RESPOND-19™ VENTILATOR

"Our customers have experienced the impact of COVID-19 and recognize the need for on-demand ventilation that can be pulled out of storage and swiftly put to use," stated Dave Pacitti, Head of Americas at Siemens Healthineers. "As a leader in medical and diagnostic technology, we saw an opportunity to provide a comprehensive respiratory care solution by combining the innovative RESPOND-19 Ventilator with our portable x-ray technology and point-of-care blood gas solutions. We are excited to work with the CorVent team and anticipate a fruitful partnership that fills an ongoing market need."

The critical care RESPOND-19™ Ventilator is designed to expand primary respiratory support capacity with rapid and affordable deployment to treat multiple patients during surges in patient demand. The sophisticated system offers mandatory, assist, and spontaneous ventilation modes along with built-in safeguards to meet the individual patient's needs. Optimized for multiple patient use, the system provides excellent infection control and out-of-the-box setup from long-term storage without ongoing service contracts or maintenance. The RESPOND-19 is ideal for disaster recovery or overflow ventilation needs and complements existing ventilator capacity to increase access to lifesaving respiratory support.

"This strategic agreement marks an important milestone for CorVent and positions RESPOND-19 as a disruptive technology that offers on-demand ventilation without costly service contracts or maintenance," commented Richard S. Walsh, CEO of CorVent Medical. "The U.S. is seeing a rise in COVID cases leading into flu season and many healthcare providers fear a strain on ventilator capacity. RESPOND-19 is designed to expand critical care ventilator capacity during these times of greatest need."

Earlier this month, CorVent received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the RESPOND-19 Ventilator. In addition, the company stated they anticipate full FDA clearance of the system and CE Mark for European market access in 2021.

About CorVent Medical, Inc.

CorVent Medical, a privately held portfolio company of medtech incubator Coridea LLC, is committed to developing smart, versatile, lifesaving ventilators for critical care. The company's first product, the RESPOND-19™ Ventilator, provides lifesaving respiratory support designed for reliable and affordable deployment during surges in demand and times of greatest need. Optimized for multiple patient use, the streamlined system enables sophisticated ventilation with excellent infection control. The RESPOND-19 Ventilator recently received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and is currently available for commercial use. To learn more about CorVent Medical, please visit www.corventmedical.com.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers is shaping the future of HealthCare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey toward expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company's foundation in in-vitro diagnostic, image-guided therapy, and in-vivo diagnostics. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com

