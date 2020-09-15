Corventive Health to Deliver American College of Cardiology's Evidence-Based Content in its Innovative Cardiac Care Solutions

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corventive Health, a provider of cloud-based and AI technology solutions, announced its plan to integrate American College of Cardiology ("ACC") evidence-based content into its innovative cardiac solutions. Incorporating ACC clinical content enables Corventive to deliver insights designed to better coordinate and enhance the quality of care.

From early disease detection to care intervention, Corventive aligns different physicians with specific patient insights to promote care consistency and personalization. Corventive's technology solutions deliver clinically significant context, including clinical guidelines and peer-reviewed literature from the ACC, for clinical decision support. Armed with these insights, physicians can initiate preventative measures and patient education to mitigate the risk of a heart attack and save patients from unnecessary procedures and avoidable hospitalizations.

"Heart Disease is the #1 cause of death in the U.S., and it has personally touched my life in multiple ways. We are excited to work with the ACC to deliver evidence-based content and peer-reviewed clinical literature combined with Corventive's insights and innovative technology to clinical users. We believe this unique combination will help address the issues that drive up the cost of cardiac care and will accelerate disease detection. Ultimately, we want to help prevent heart attacks before they happen," said Ben Stephen, Founder & CEO at Corventive Health.

"ACC's evidence-based clinical guidance is developed to keep clinicians informed of the most up-to-date data available for treating and preventing heart disease," said ACC Interim CEO Cathleen Gates. "By incorporating the College's robust clinical documents into cardiac care tools, Corventive is expanding the reach of ACC guidance and helping clinicians provide quality care to their patients."

About American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

About Corventive Health Technologies, Inc.

Corventive Health is an innovative startup focused on preventing acute cardiac events before they happen and takes the legwork out of treating them when they do. Cardiovascular disease has personally touched our lives. So, we've experienced the inefficiencies associated with poor care coordination or lack of early disease detection first-hand. We've built Corventive to leverage technology innovations to address the issues that drive up the cost of cardiac care and accelerate disease detection.

But our purpose is just the beginning. We have a team comprised of seasoned healthcare experts, technology innovators, and front-line physicians dedicated to designing solutions that attack cardiovascular disease head-on. Together with our clients, we hope to create a future where deaths from sudden heart attacks are drastically reduced.

To learn more, visit www.corventivehealth.com

