Corvex Among the First Companies to Achieve Verified Production Deployment of Confidential Computing for AI on NVIDIA HGX™ B200 Systems

Encrypted NVIDIA NVSwitch and NVIDIA NVLink fabric protect data in use at runtime, with CPU and GPU remote attestation

Near native performance enables secure AI without compromising production scale

ARLINGTON, Va., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvex, Inc., an AI cloud computing company specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads, today announced it has completed and verified the production deployment of confidential computing on NVIDIA HGX B200 systems .

The deployment validates encrypted GPU-to-GPU communication across NVIDIA NVSwitch and NVIDIA NVLink fabrics utilizing Intel Trust Domain Extensions and NVIDIA Confidential Computing to provide end-to-end AI security inclusive of CPU and GPU remote attestation using Intel® Trust Authority (ITA). Together, these capabilities establish confidential computing as an operational, production-ready infrastructure primitive for AI workloads on the NVIDIA HGX B200 system.

As AI systems move from experimentation to mission-critical production infrastructure, customers increasingly require runtime assurances for workloads where sensitive data and models must be decrypted in memory to execute. Confidential computing addresses "data in use" risk by combining hardware enforced isolation with cryptographic attestation that provides verifiable evidence of platform integrity while workloads are running.

Remote attestation delivers cryptographic proof that the underlying hardware, firmware, drivers, and system configuration remain in a known and uncompromised state at runtime. This verification is foundational for highly regulated industries and protecting valuable IP in AI workloads like model weights, enabling continuous compliance, defensible auditability, and deployment models where trust must be proven rather than assumed.

"In production AI, security is only trustworthy if it can be independently verified," said Seth Demsey, co-CEO at Corvex. "Confidential computing makes trust at runtime measurable, using hardware-enforced isolation and cryptographic attestation across CPUs, GPUs, and interconnects, so customers can prove that sensitive models and data are protected while in use. With the NVIDIA HGX B200 system, that verification comes with near-native performance, removing the historical trade-off between security and speed."

With confidential computing verified in production, Corvex enables secure deployment of enterprise, regulated, and sovereign AI workloads by protecting proprietary models and sensitive data while they are actively in use. This capability supports secure multi-tenant AI and environments where verifiable security, compliance, and operational trust are required at runtime.

About Corvex

Corvex is an AI cloud computing company specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads. Corvex's platform allows organizations to leverage the advantage of AI by providing secure, scalable, and cost-efficient computational resources. Corvex's infrastructure leverages advanced GPU-accelerated compute clusters, high-throughput storage systems and layered architecture to provide enhanced security, consistent performance, and efficiency at scale. As previously announced on November 10, 2025, Corvex announced a definitive agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) ("Movano") to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction (the "Merger").

