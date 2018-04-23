Corvex Connected Safety Announces New Partnership with MCR Safety

"We're tremendously excited that MCR Safety has decided to join forces with our company and help bring more smart PPE products to market on the Corvex Connected Safety Platform," said Joe O'Brien, founder of Corvex. "MCR has been a leader in the safety industry for nearly half a century, and their dedication to innovation and commitment to quality are well aligned with the overall Corvex mission."

The Corvex Connected Safety Platform reduces the risk of injury and accidents while dramatically increasing the return on investment of safety programs. Corvex accomplishes this through a unique IoT-based infrastructure using sensors and smart PPE to provide relevant, real-time safety data that helps safety professionals predict and prevent incidents before they happen.

Devices used by the workers themselves to report possible hazards and relay information help create a stronger sense of engagement that contributes to productivity as well as better safety outcomes. Real-time data builds more comprehensive workplace information views for managers and executives, transforming the entire workforce into a committed, connected safety community throughout the organization.

"It makes sense to leverage the power of PPE with the benefits of real-time, meaningful communication where safety is concerned," said Mitch Lewellen, CEO of MCR Safety. "We believe the Corvex Connected Safety Platform is leading the market in worker-powered safety solutions. MCR needs to be part of transforming that vision into a new definition of safety for organizations around the world."

Lewellen and O'Brien stated the terms of the new partnership included a significant financial investment from MCR Safety.

About MCR

MCR Safety has forty-five years of experience as a leader in the field of personal protective equipment (PPE). The company's assortment of offerings includes gloves, glasses, and garments that are made from the highest quality materials available to ensure maximum safety, comfort, and style. For more information visit MCRSafety.com

About Corvex Connected Safety

Corvex puts the power of connected safety in the hands of workers resulting in engaged workforces and more effective safety management programs. The Corvex Connected Safety Platform uses IoT technology and real-time information to achieve the first truly proactive, predictive approach to safety. To learn more about Corvex, visit CorvexSafety.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corvex-connected-safety-announces-new-partnership-with-mcr-safety-300634174.html

SOURCE Corvex Connected Safety

Related Links

http://www.corvexsafety.com

