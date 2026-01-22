Corvex Secures Long-Term NVIDIA H200 GPU Deployment with AI-driven Provider of High-Performance Battery Technologies to Support Production AI Workloads

Filed by Movano Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvex, Inc., an AI cloud computing company specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads, today announced a long-term GPU lease agreement with an established AI-driven provider of high-performance battery technologies.

The deployment, a dedicated cluster of NVIDIA H200 GPUs, will underpin the customer's core AI development and research initiatives, including proprietary algorithms. The customer selected Corvex for its superior overall value, confidential AI enablement to unlock market expansion, and hyperscaler-class operations as compared to alternative AI cloud infrastructure providers.

Corvex's architecture of GPU clusters will provide the customer with high price-performance by maximizing compute density while maintaining elasticity and allowing flexibility for burst capacity during peak demand periods.

Corvex is also enabling the customer to extend its enterprise AI offerings into the most security-conscious environments through a secure, managed on-premise solution. By architecting next-generation on-premise GPU clusters with hardware-enforced encryption, remote attestation, and payload-free telemetry, Corvex's technology allows the customer to run sensitive model training and production inference workloads while meeting strict data-sovereignty, compliance, and IP-protection requirements, and to expand its market to enterprise customers that cannot be served by public cloud infrastructure.

Corvex is also providing a fully managed, hyperscaler-class Kubernetes service without the hyperscaler cost or lock-in. Designed to simplify orchestration and eliminate the operational burden of maintaining complex infrastructure, Corvex's solution automates resource scheduling to maximize GPU utilization, reduce idle capacity, and lower infrastructure costs while maintaining flexibility to scale for peak model training and production inference demand. The result is a hyperscaler-grade GPU management experience at a meaningfully lower cost, enabling the customer's engineering team to devote resources to building and deploying AI models rather than infrastructure management.

"This deployment reflects how leading AI innovators are scaling production AI without compromising economics, market access, or operational velocity," said Jay Crystal, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Corvex. "Corvex delivered leading cost-per-compute for continuous workloads, hyperscaler-class managed operations, and a custom-designed and confidential on-premise GPU solution that enables our customer to expand into the most security-conscious environments."

"We believe this transaction is reflective of the growing demand from AI model builders and sophisticated enterprises for secure GPU infrastructure that is easy to use and more cost-effective than what has been offered to date," said Seth Demsey, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Corvex. "Corvex is quickly becoming a go-to platform for scaling secure AI workloads at enterprise scale."

The transaction demonstrates Corvex's continued growth and validates its commitment to delivering secure, high-performance AI infrastructure. Corvex's architecture, including its managed Kubernetes platform, supports purpose-built security features designed to safeguard sensitive data, while enabling customers to operate AI workloads in a dedicated environment that aligns with internal governance and compliance standards.

About Corvex

Corvex is an AI cloud computing company specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads. Corvex's platform allows organizations to leverage the advantage of AI by providing secure, scalable, and cost-efficient computational resources. Corvex's infrastructure leverages advanced GPU-accelerated compute clusters, high-throughput storage systems and layered architecture to provide enhanced security, consistent performance, and efficiency at scale. As previously announced on November 10, 2025, Corvex announced a definitive agreement (the "Merger Agreement") with Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) ("Movano") to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction (the "Merger").

