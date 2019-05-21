Corvidia Therapeutics Announces Dr. Preston Klassen Joins its Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvidia Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Preston Klassen, M.D., M.H.S. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Klassen is presently Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development at Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA). A nephrologist with more than 20 years of experience in global clinical development and regulatory management, Dr. Klassen has led the development and approvals of multiple therapeutics in renal, diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Most recently, Dr. Klassen was the President and Chief Medical Officer of Laboratoris Sanifit S.L. and prior to that was Head of Global Development at Orexigen Therapeutics. Previously, Dr. Klassen was with Amgen, Inc. where he had several roles of increasing responsibility including as its Therapeutic Head of Nephrology.

"We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Klassen join our Board of Directors," said Marc de Garidel, Chief Executive Officer of Corvidia Therapeutics. "His expertise in the area of cardio-renal therapeutic development is well-established and we look forward to his partnership with our clinical team during this important time in the development of our lead asset, Ziltivekimab."

Ziltivekimab (previously known as COR-001) is presently in Phase 2 development targeting residual inflammatory cardiovascular risk in patients living with advanced chronic kidney disease. According to 2019 guidelines, both chronic kidney disease and inflammation are independent risk factors for cardiovascular disease.i

"It is a wonderful opportunity to be part of Corvidia's Board of Directors at this time," said Dr. Klassen. "The unmet need in terms of cardiovascular risk mitigation across the spectrum of chronic kidney disease is staggering, and inflammation plays a causative role of particular importance in this specific patient population. I look forward to working with the Corvidia team in their pursuit to bring this potentially transformative therapy to patients."

Prior to joining the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Klassen was a faculty member in the Division of Nephrology at Duke University Medical Center. He received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and completed his residency in Internal Medicine, fellowship in nephrology and Master of Health Sciences degree at Duke University.

About Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Corvidia Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Waltham, Massachusetts developing ground-breaking therapies for cardio-renal disease. Corvidia's pipeline programs are presently focused on the next generation of therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute pancreatitis. Among our portfolio of novel therapeutic candidates, we have an experimental therapy in Phase 2b development addressing immuno-cardiology in CKD. Corvidia's other preclinical programs are in various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.corvidiatx.com

i 2019 ACC/AHA Guideline on the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines. J Am Coll Cardiol 2019; March 17.

