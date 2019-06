Corvidia Therapeutics to Participate in 2019 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvidia Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced Marc de Garidel, chief executive officer will present in the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Friday, June 7 at 9:30 am.

"Corvidia continues to gain momentum," says de Garidel. "We're looking forward to sharing the latest developments in our portfolio, in particular our lead study addressing inflammation in chronic kidney disease."

About Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Corvidia Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Waltham, Massachusetts developing ground-breaking therapies for cardio-renal disease. Corvidia's pipeline programs are presently focused on the next generation of therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and acute pancreatitis. Among our portfolio of novel therapeutic candidates, we have an experimental therapy in Phase 2b development addressing immuno-cardiology in CKD. Corvidia's other preclinical programs are in various stages of development. For more information, please visit www.corvidiatx.com

