Corvidia Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference and Stifel Healthcare Conference 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvidia Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage company focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies in cardio-renal disease, today announced the company will present at two upcoming healthcare conferences. Executives will present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21 at 7:20 a.m. - 7:50 a.m. GMT / 2:20 a.m. - 2:50 a.m. ET and the Stifel Healthcare Conference 2019 in New York City on Wednesday, November 20 at 9:10 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. ET.

About Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Corvidia Therapeutics is a clinical stage company focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for cardio-renal diseases. The Company is currently developing potential treatments for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, and high triglyceride-induced acute pancreatitis (AP). Founded in 2015, Corvidia Therapeutics is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at: www.corvidiatx.com.

Press Inquiries:

McDougall Communications on behalf of Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Christopher Knospe, chris@mcdougallpr.com, Tel: +1 (716) 440-5580

Mike McDougall, mike@mcdougallpr.com, Tel: +1 (595) 545-1815

SOURCE Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.corvidiatx.com

