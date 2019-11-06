Corvidia Therapeutics to Present New Data at ASN Kidney Week 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvidia Therapeutics, a clinical stage company focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies in cardio-renal disease, will deliver two key presentations at the American Society of Nephrology's annual meeting in Washington D.C. Both presentations will release new data on Corvidia's lead asset, ziltivekimab, being developed to be the first therapy to reduce inflammation for the purpose of reducing major cardiovascular events in CKD patients.

SESSION DETAILS :

Anemia and Iron Metabolism: Clinical Research (OR0202-1)

November 7, 2019

Presentation time: 5:18pm - 5:30pm EST

Location: Session Room 150, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Abstract Publication Number: TH-OR025

Description : session will detail Corvidia's latest data on investigational therapy ziltivekimab (COR-001) for targeting inflammation and its potential effect on anemia and ESA resistance in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis.

CKD: Clinical, Outcomes, Trials - I (PO2102-1)

November 7, 2019

Presentation time: 10:00am – 12:00pm EST

Location: Exhibit Hall, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Poster Board: TH-PO432

Description : poster presentation detailing Phase 1 data for ziltivekimab (COR-001) as an IL-6 inhibitor evaluating its effect on inflammatory markers in pre-dialysis CKD patients who have evidence of chronic inflammation.

About Ziltivekimab (COR-001)

Ziltivekimab is being developed as the first therapy intended to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular adverse events in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation. Patients who are diagnosed with moderate to severe CKD and have ASCVD and inflammation are at risk for an adverse cardiovascular event at a high rate and there are no approved therapies to prevent this risk.

The proinflammatory cytokine, interleukin-6 (IL-6) has been shown to be an independent, causal factor of ASCVD with evidence generated from human genetic studies and preclinical studies. CANTOS, a major outcomes study of approximately 10,000 patients published in 2017, evaluated an anti-IL1b drug that works along the same pathway as ziltivekimab and supports our theory that reducing IL-6 would result in a significant cardiovascular benefit, and specifically for this group of patients who have reduced kidney function.

Ziltivekimab, an investigational drug, is in a Phase 2b clinical study being conducted to identify the right dose intended to optimize the efficacy-safety profile for patients.

About Corvidia Therapeutics Inc.

Corvidia Therapeutics is a clinical stage company focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for cardio-renal diseases. The Company is currently developing potential treatments for chronic kidney disease with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and inflammation, and high triglyceride-induced acute pancreatitis (AP). Founded in 2015, Corvidia Therapeutics is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at: www.corvidiatx.com

