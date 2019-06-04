Corvium Announces Second Customer CONNECTOR Event in Salinas, California

BOSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvium Inc., the leader in food safety intelligence, today announced that their second, invitation-only customer CONNECTOR event will be taking place in Salinas, Calif. on June 25th, 2019. As the FDA strives for a new era of smarter food safety, food companies around the country are looking to how automation can greatly improve operational efficiencies and reduce audit fatigue related to customer and regulatory compliance.1 This event will bring together food safety professionals, many of whom will be in the area for a large food and agriculture technology conference, for the rare opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer learning and discussion.

CONNECT topics and activities include:

A customer-led session on the company's journey with Corvium to improving their food safety program by Jeremy Leavitt , Director of Food Safety & Compliance at Borton Fruit, one of the country's largest Honeycrisp apple growers and a supplier to retailers around the world.

, Director of Food Safety & Compliance at Borton Fruit, one of the country's largest Honeycrisp apple growers and a supplier to retailers around the world. An informational session on Corvium's roadmap for environmental monitoring automation, including a glimpse into the latest advancements in compliance tracking, sanitation workflow management, and the integration of full product testing.

Networking with peers to discuss lessons learned and share perspectives on food safety

"By having more visibility into what is going on with our product, we at Borton Fruit have been better able to tackle any problem when it comes to protecting our customers and improving food safety," said Jeremy Leavitt, director of food safety & compliance, Borton Fruit. "I look forward to sharing our company's experience in using Corvium to have full control of our product with other customers." See how Jeremy and Borton Fruit have implemented this technology in their video testimonial here . During the event, Jeremy will share how Corvium has helped save his team from hours of audit preparation, increasing production up-time and has given him transparency into his over 500,000 square foot packing and shipping facility.

"In the food industry, it is a rare opportunity to have peer-to-peer discussions among food safety executives and compliance experts," said David Hatch, Chief Strategy Officer at Corvium. "By bringing these industry leaders together they are able to discuss and learn from each other about what is working and not working in their food safety programs, and ultimately improving business practices."

About CONNECTOR: a series of events hosted by Corvium and designed to bring together food safety professionals for a rare opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer learning and discussion. For more information about Corvium and CONTROL, please visit the website .

About Corvium Inc.

For businesses all along the food chain with a vested interest in protecting the health of the public and their brands, Corvium is the food intelligence company that delivers data, insights and superior customer service to ensure that clients' products are safe.

Reduce food risk, improve food quality.

