Corvus Insurance Enhances Cyber Renewals

Fast, application-free, click-and-bind renewals are now offered for eligible accounts

BOSTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Insurance , the leading cyber underwriter powered by a proprietary AI-driven cyber risk platform, today announced updates to its policy renewal process, including the introduction of an application-free, click-and-bind option for select accounts. The updates drastically reduce the time brokers spend on cyber renewals by eliminating repetitive application questions and providing transparency with a customized year-over-year coverage comparison.

"We're excited to enhance the experience for brokers by streamlining a renewal process that can traditionally be slow and tedious," said Mike Karbassi, Chief Underwriting Officer at Corvus Insurance. "This is another example of how we're providing innovative solutions that enable brokers to focus on helping customers and growing their business."

Brokers with accounts that will not require an application for renewal will be informed 90 days prior to the renewal effective date. At 45 days prior to the effective date, they will receive the quote with the ability to bind immediately with a click.

For more information about Corvus products, please visit www.corvusinsurance.com .

About Corvus Insurance

Corvus Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Travelers Companies, Inc., is building a safer world through insurance products and digital tools that reduce risk, increase transparency, and improve resilience for policyholders and program partners. Corvus Insurance's market-leading specialty insurance products are enabled by advanced data science and include Smart Cyber Insurance® and Smart Tech E+O®. Corvus Insurance's digital platforms and tools enable efficient quoting and binding and proactive risk mitigation. Corvus Insurance offers insurance products in the U.S., Middle East, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Corvus Insurance, Corvus London Markets, and Corvus Germany are the marketing names used to refer to Corvus Insurance Agency, LLC; Corvus Agency Limited; and Corvus Underwriting GmbH. All entities are subsidiaries of Corvus Insurance Holdings, Inc. Corvus Insurance was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with offices across the U.S., in the UK, and Germany. For more information, visit corvusinsurance.com .

Contact:

Kerry Pillion

[email protected]

SOURCE Corvus Insurance