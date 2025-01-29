CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS CLIMBS TO #78 IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S FRANCHISE 500® RANKING

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Janitorial Systems, a leader in commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchising, proudly announces its significant rise to the 78th spot in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® rankings. This milestone reflects the company's sustained growth, innovative strategies, and steadfast commitment to franchisee success. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees.

"The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It's really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "This year's honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success."

With 294 new franchise units added in the past year, Corvus now operates 2,253 units nationwide. This impressive growth demonstrates the strength of its franchise model, designed to provide accessible and affordable opportunities for entrepreneurs in a thriving industry.

"This recognition is a direct result of the incredible work done by our Franchise Partners and the dedication of our internal team," said Justin Douglas, co-CEO of Corvus Janitorial Systems. "We've invested heavily in marketing, technology, and training to ensure our franchisees have the tools to succeed, and it's rewarding to see those efforts reflected in such a prestigious ranking."

Corvus's rise in the rankings is also attributed to its long-standing culture of leadership and stability, rooted in nearly 21 years as an owner-operated business. The company's focus on innovation has enabled it to stay ahead in a competitive market while delivering exceptional value to franchisees and clients alike.

"Our success is built on a foundation of partnership and collaboration," said Brennen Randquist, co-CEO of Corvus Janitorial Systems. "We're not just growing in numbers but in the quality of support and opportunities we provide to our franchisees. This achievement reflects a shared commitment to excellence across the entire Corvus network."

"There's never been a better time to join Corvus," added Douglas. "With the industry's growth and our proven model, we're confident that our franchisees are well-equipped for long-term success."

To view Corvus in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th. For more information about Corvus Janitorial Systems and franchise opportunities, visit corvusjanitorial.com/franchise.

About Corvus Janitorial Systems

Founded in 2004, Corvus Janitorial Systems is a franchisor of office cleaning and janitorial services, providing cleaning, disinfecting, and custodial services to commercial facilities through its nationwide network of owner-operated local franchisees. With 22 regional support offices across the United States and more than 2,000 proud franchise owners, Corvus is dedicated to making lives better by providing exceptional cleaning services and empowering entrepreneurs through franchise ownership.

