Corvus Janitorial Systems Opens New Territorial Master Franchise in Cleveland Bringing Leading Franchise Office Cleaning Systems and Industry Best Janitorial Services to the Region

CLEVELAND, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Janitorial Systems ("Corvus"), a national franchisor of office and commercial cleaning businesses, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its 19th territorial Master Franchise, Corvus of Cleveland, LLC. Corvus of Cleveland will support local Franchise Owners to deliver high-quality, reliable commercial cleaning services using Corvus' nationally recognized brand and proprietary systems. "Since 2004, we have worked tirelessly building our brand's reputation of dependability, quality, and integrity. We are incredibly excited to bring the Corvus Difference to Cleveland. We have the utmost respect for the management and investor group that purchased the territory, and we expect exciting things from them in the Cleveland market," Corvus founder and co-CEO Justin Douglas remarks.

Brennen Randquist, co-CEO of Corvus since 2013, along with long-time Corvus Financial Director Katie McDonald, will lead the Corvus of Cleveland Master Franchise. A University of Dayton graduate with a B.S. in finance, Mr. Randquist brings 15 years of experience in the commercial cleaning franchise industry to the Cleveland market. "I am thrilled to open our newest branch in Cleveland. Having been with Corvus since graduating college in 2006, it is incredibly exciting to continue expanding our national footprint. It is clear that quality office cleaning and janitorial services are in high demand right now, and we believe the current environment has created a great opportunity for franchisees and the company to thrive and scale in," says Randquist.

"The last year has really reshaped the expectations organizations have around cleaning. Businesses of all sorts need a trusted partner to help keep their doors open. Over nearly two decades, we have differentiated ourselves with industry-leading training programs, proprietary cleaning solutions, and a time-tested, proven process. We are excited to bring our expertise to Cleveland," Randquist adds.

ABOUT CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS:

Founded in 2004, Corvus is a commercial cleaning franchisor that offers cleaning services to thousands of commercial facilities through its nationwide network of owner-operated local franchisees. Corvus has been guided by its mission to transform people and transform places by consistently delivering independence, security, and freedom to Franchisees who deliver high-quality cleaning to offices, educational buildings, medical buildings/offices, recreational centers, industrial parks, and other spaces. Corvus has been recognized as a Top Disinfection and Sanitization Company for 2021 by ManageHR Magazine. The company has 19 regional support offices across the United States with more than 1,000 franchisees. For more information regarding Corvus visit:

https://corvusjanitorial.com or https://corvusjanitorial.com/franchise for franchise information.

SOURCE Corvus Janitorial Systems

Related Links

corvusjanitorial.com

