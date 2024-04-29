Corvus Janitorial Systems Recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Leading Franchise Opportunity in 2024

WESTLAKE, Ohio, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Janitorial Systems, a leader in commercial cleaning services, is proud to announce its remarkable achievements as recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine. The esteemed publication has named Corvus Janitorial Systems the #6 Fastest-Growing Franchise and the #8 Franchise Opportunity Under $50K for 2024. These prestigious rankings highlight Corvus Janitorial's dedication to providing outstanding business opportunities and robust growth opportunities in the commercial cleaning industry.

"Being recognized by Entrepreneur not just in one, but two significant categories, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Corvus family," said Justin Douglas, Founder and CEO. "Our focus has always been on empowering our franchisees and providing them with the tools and support needed to succeed. These accolades reflect our commitment to excellence and our mission to Make Lives Better."

Corvus has demonstrated exceptional growth and resilience, especially in a post-pandemic world where cleanliness and sanitation have taken on new importance. The company's model allows for low entry costs, making it an accessible and attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to start their own business with a proven track record of success.

Ranked as the #6 Fastest-Growing Franchise, Corvus Janitorial has expanded its reach and impact, continuously adapting to the evolving needs of its clients across various industries. This growth is powered by the company's commitment to high standards, customer satisfaction, and entrepreneurial spirit. Being named the #8 Franchise Opportunity Under $50K emphasizes Corvus's affordability and value, providing a gateway for many to own a business that is both profitable and sustainable. This ranking serves as a beacon for potential franchisees seeking opportunities that require minimal startup costs but offer substantial growth potential.

Corvus Janitorial Systems invites entrepreneurs who are driven to make a difference in their communities while building a sustainable business to join one of the fastest-growing franchises in the nation. For more information about franchise opportunities with Corvus Janitorial Systems, please visit https://corvusjanitorial.com/franchise.

About Corvus Janitorial Systems:

Corvus Janitorial Systems is a franchisor of commercial and office cleaning systems which delivers customized janitorial and office cleaning services to a range of industries and organizations through its national network of locally owned owner-operated franchisees. The company has 22 regional support offices across the United States with nearly 2,000 franchisees.

