Corwin Law Announces Filing Of Second Class Action Lawsuit Against Madonna And Live Nation Worldwide

MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corwin Law, a consumer rights law firm, announces the filing of a second class action lawsuit against Madonna and Live Nation Worldwide on behalf of ticket purchasers to Madonna's Madame X Tour.

According to the Class Action Lawsuit, Madonna and Live Nation promoted the Madame X Tour by advertising and selling tickets to concerts with a commencement time of 8:30 p.m. As alleged in the Lawsuit, after arriving late at the commencement of the Madame X Tour in Brooklyn, New York, Madonna and Live Nation changed the concert start time from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. without the consent of ticket purchasers. Ticket purchasers were not offered refunds and the change of the start time diminished the value of the tickets purchased. Based on these facts, the lawsuit alleges that the Defendants' actions (1) breached the agreement Madonna made with ticket purchasers; (2) gave the Defendants an economic benefit they were not entitled to at the detriment of ticket purchasers; and (3) negligently misrepresented the start time of the concerts to induce purchasers to purchase tickets. The lawsuit also alleges Madonna and Live Nation breached their contractual agreement with ticket purchasers by restricting the use of electronic devices including cell phones at the concerts.

