CORWIN LAW ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF EXOTIC CAR HACKS' COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST RATIQ S. DEWITT AND INDEFINITE WEALTH D/B/A DREAM CAR SECRETS

News provided by

Marcus W. Corwin, P.A.

05 Dec, 2023, 11:47 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corwin Law, a litigation law firm specializing in consumer rights and intellectual property, announces the $250,000 settlement of Exotic Car Hacks' copyright infringement lawsuit against Ratiq S. DeWitt ("DeWitt") and Indefinite Wealth d/b/a Dream Car Secrets ("Indefinite Wealth"). 

In the multi-count lawsuit captioned Secret Consulting, Inc. v. Ratiq DeWitt and Indefinite Wealth d/b/a Dream Car Secrets, Case Number 9:23-cv-80475, filed March 27, 2023, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the Plaintiff, Secret Consulting, Inc. d/b/a Exotic Car Hacks, filed its lawsuit against DeWitt and Indefinite Wealth alleging Copyright Infringement, Lanham Act Violation—Express Reverse Passing Off, Violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, Breach of Contract and Tortious Interference with Contract.

Exotic Car Hacks is the leading on-line educator of how to buy and sell luxury high-end exotic automobiles, teaching its students who have purchased its programs, to effectively purchase exotic cars with little or no cost. DeWitt, a former student of Exotic Car Hacks, misappropriated Exotic Car Hacks' intellectual property for his Dream Cars Secrets website. When DeWitt refused to cease and desist from offering education classes utilizing the stolen intellectual property, Exotic Car Hacks was forced to file its lawsuit against DeWitt and Indefinite Wealth. 

"We take great pride in the development of our educational materials and want the record to be clear, if you steal our programming, we will go after you and hold you responsible" said Pejman Ghadimi, President of Secret Consulting, Inc.

As a result of the filing of the Federal lawsuit, DeWitt and Indefinite Wealth agreed to cease and desist from any further violations of Exotic Car Hacks' intellectual property, agreed to a $250,000 settlement and not to offer educational programming on car hacking for two years. The parties further agreed that the terms of the settlement would not be confidential but made public to further deter any future infringement of Exotic Car Hacks' materials.

"It was unfortunate that Exotic Car Hacks had to engage in litigation to enforce its rights," said attorney Marcus W. Corwin. "That said, let this action be a message to all potential infringers that Exotic Car Hacks will aggressively prosecute any infringer who misappropriates Exotic Car Hacks' intellectual property." 

SOURCE Marcus W. Corwin, P.A.

